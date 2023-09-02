Christopher Bell wins pole for NASCAR’s playoff opener; Preece back after horrifying crash

“It definitely feels good,” Bell said. “Darlington is a place where it’s notoriously hard to pass so being up front is good deal.”

Bell took his fourth pole of the season and third in the past eight races. He turned a fast lap of 29.065 seconds (169.193 miles per hour) at Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Christopher Bell will start the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs up front after winning the pole at the Southern 500 on Saturday.

Bell will start besides JGR teammate Denny Hamlin, who was second fastest on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped layout.

In all, playoff drivers took the first nine qualifying spots: Tyler Reddick was third, Ryan Blaney fourth, then Brad Keselowski, defending series champion Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell.

Aric Almirola, in 10th, is the first non-playoff competitor in the lineup.

The two points leaders and playoff seeds in William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. were back of the pack. Byron, with five wins this season, will start 23rd and Truex, with three victories, 31st.

Ryan Preece, coming off a frightening crash at Daytona last week, will start 34th in the 36-car field.

Preece, 32, will be racing a week after his frightening crash at Daytona. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne and flipped at least 10 times on the backstretch. He left the car under his own power and spent the night at a hospital before getting released.

Preece was cleared to race Friday. He also had a message:

“It’s OK to not race,” he said. “But it’s OK to race, and I think that’s what needs to be said.”

Preece took questions publicly for the first time since his horrifying accident. Preece is not sore from the crash. His eyes are just bloodshot and bruised.

“If I had headaches or blurry vision or anything like that that I felt I was endangering myself or anybody else here, I wouldn’t be racing,” Preece said behind his No. 41 hauler. “I have a family that I have to worry about as well. This is my job, this is what I want to do and I feel complete fine.”