Dexter Southfield’s Matt Conte crushes it in A Shot For Life Home Run Derby

But that didn’t deter Conte, who drilled 17 homers in the final round to claim his first Home Run Derby crown in his third attempt. ”I got on a little hot streak where I hit five or six in a row,” said Conte, a Wake Forest commit. “That’s what helped push me through.”

After the Dexter Southfield star mashed 35 homers in four minutes during the opening round, he watched Williston Northampton’s Colin Larson top him by one just a few batters later.

NORTHBOROUGH — Matt Conte saw his single-round record in A Shot For Life Home Run Derby vanish within minutes of setting it on Saturday afternoon at the New England Baseball Complex.

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams’ Wilfred Santiago finished second with 11 home runs in the final; Larson hit eight to claim third, and Franklin’s Henry DiGiorgio came in fourth with six.

Archbishop Williams' Wilfred Santiago belted 11 home runs in the final round to finish second behind Dexter Southfield's Matt Conte. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the bracket-style elimination second round, Conte ran into some trouble. He struggled with the opening pitches, eventually using his timeout within the first minute of the four-minute round.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But equipped with some extra pine tar, Conte’s grip improved for the rest of the round; he quickly advanced to the final.

In the pitcher’s challenge, Archbishop Williams’ Leo Lyons impressed en route to being crowned champion. The challenge consists of three skill challenges: pitching to a target from the mound, throwing to a target from behind second base, and a power and accuracy challenge with bowling pins set up above home plate.

Larson’s 36-homer first round broke the previous record set four years ago. It also helped the senior improve his performance from a year ago, when he failed to make the Home Run Derby final.

“I didn’t know [how many I had] when I was hitting them, I lost track,” Larson said. “I was just aiming for the playoffs.”

Advertisement

A Shot For Life, which raises funds for cancer research, expanded to include baseball and softball in 2020. Founder and CEO Mike Slonina said the combined fundraising total is already over $80,000 this year for the second year in a row, and he expects it to exceed $85,000 after Sunday’s softball event.

Slonina lauded the entire roster of players for their efforts not just with fundraising, but for creating an entertaining environment for the Home Run Derby, which featured an appearance from Red Sox mascots, Wally and Tessie the Green Monsters. The Red Sox Foundation served as the official jersey sponsor.

“You get a lot of talent in one place and it gets really competitive,” Slonina said. “But I thought the players did a really great job of maintaining that fun aspect while being competitive.”