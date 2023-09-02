EMass golf: Here are 15 players to watch on the course this fall

Carson Erick, Hingham — Erick won the Massachusetts Junior Amateur in August, taking down 2023 Mass. Amateur champion and Vanderbilt commit Ryan Downes (Longmeadow) on the way to the title.

Matt Costello, Bishop Stang — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the Spartan captain earned medalist honors at the Division 2 South Sectional in 2022. The Taunton resident has committed to UConn.

Isabel Brozena, North Reading — After a third-place finish at Massachusetts Girls’ Junior Amateur this summer, Brozena is well prepped for her final fall season with the Hornets. She was runner-up at the N/C/W sectional and the girls’ individual final this past spring.

Danny Fearing, BC High — The rising junior shot a 2-over-par 74 at the Division 1 final last October at Renaissance to help propel the Eagles to the title.

Ryan Keyes, Wellesley — A senior committed to Columbia, Keyes competed in the Golf Performance Center Junior in August, finishing tied for 20th overall at 6-over.

Lillian Guleserian, Westwood — A Tri-Valley All-Star last fall for the Wolverines, the rising senior tied for eighth in the N/C/W sectional and girls’ individual final this spring. She reached the semifinals of the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur in August.

Terry Manning, St. John’s Prep — The co-captain of a Prep squad that was the runner-up at last year’s Division 1 state tournament, Manning carded his first hole-in-one this summer and is set to captain the Eagles as a junior.

Jack Martin, Nauset — A West Yarmouth resident, Martin won the Martha White Memorial Tournament in May, where he registered a hole-in-one on the par-3 second at Captains Golf Course. The junior is the reigning Cape & Islands co-MVP.

Tom Murdough, Concord-Carlisle — Murdough missed the cut at U.S. Junior Amateur qualifying, but still managed to card an albatross on a par-5. The senior verbally committed to Rutgers over the summer.

Carson Muse, Winchester — Muse will co-captain the Red & Black for his final season after carrying a 37.0 average last fall. He qualified for the Massachusetts Junior Amateur in August.

Matt Oliviera, Bishop Stang — The junior won the Allendale Country Club club championship by carding a 6-under 66 in the final round after trailing by five strokes coming in. He is headed to Scottsdale, Ariz. in December for the PGA National Club Championship.

Zach Pelzar, Weston — The Globe’s reigning Division3 Player of the Year, the rising senior powered Weston to its eighth state title in 15 years last season.

Ilan Rashdan, Westford — The senior had a 9-1 record in 2022, leading Westford to a Dual County League title.

Sean Scannell, Dover-Sherborn — Captaining the Raiders to a Division 3 Central championship, the Tri-Valley Small MVP ended his season with a 12-3 record.

John Scully, Winchester — A rising junior, Scully was the Middlesex MVP after sharing medalist honors in the league shootout with teammate Carson Muse. He was third in the HS Invitational at Cape Cod National, and runner-up in the Division 1 North sectional.









