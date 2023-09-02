A late tying goal denies Revolution victory, but draw keeps home unbeaten streak alive

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution improved their home unbeaten streak to 14 games, but surrendered a 94th-minute equalizer and had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Austin FC before a crowd of 26,213 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

Tomas Chancalay scored twice, his first goals since joining the team in July, rallying the Revolution from an early deficit. But Alexander Ring evened the score with a left-footer from the penalty arc in the fourth minute of added time.

The Revolution (13-5-8, 47 points) might be missing several starters, along with head coach Bruce Arena, but have become a juggernaut at Gillette. The Revolution, who visit Minnesota United next Saturday, have compiled a 10-0-4 record in home games.