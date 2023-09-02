A late tying goal denies Revolution victory, but draw keeps home unbeaten streak alive

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution improved their home unbeaten streak to 14 games, but surrendered a 94th-minute equalizer and had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Austin FC before a crowd of 26,213 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.
Tomas Chancalay scored twice, his first goals since joining the team in July, rallying the Revolution from an early deficit. But Alexander Ring evened the score with a left-footer from the penalty arc in the fourth minute of added time.
The Revolution (13-5-8, 47 points) might be missing several starters, along with head coach Bruce Arena, but have become a juggernaut at Gillette. The Revolution, who visit Minnesota United next Saturday, have compiled a 10-0-4 record in home games.
Emiliano Rigoni opened the scoring, bouncing a Jon Gallagher feed over Revolution keeper Earl Edwards Jr. in the 27th minute. The Revolution equalized off the kickoff, Chancalay finishing an Ian Harkes cross in the 28th minute. Carles and Nacho Gil started the sequence leading to the goal, gaining possession near the halfway line. Giacomo Vrioni’s near-post run drew defenders, leaving Chancalay open to score his first goal since joining the team in July.
Chancalay broke the deadlock just two minutes after the restart, heading in Nacho Gil’s back-post cross off a corner.
Austin (9-12-6, 33 points) had several chances to tie, with Dani Pereira hitting the inside of the right post in the 69th minute, and Owen Wolff’s drive in the 84th knocked out for a corner by Edwards.
Then, after an ill-advised attempt from the halfway line by the Revolution’s Christian Makoun, Austin countered — with Ring finishing past Edwards into the left side of the net to give the scrappy visitors a share of the points to take back to Texas.
