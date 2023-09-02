Lefthander Brandon Williamson to miss start Sunday as Reds continue to be hit hard by COVID-19

Manager David Bell said a couple of support staff members have tested positive as well.

Starter Hunter Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list following his 4-1 win at San Francisco on Aug. 30. Righthanded relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively were placed on the list between games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds lefthander Brandon Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. He is the fourth Reds pitcher to test positive this week, further jeopardizing the team’s postseason chances.

“When I say they’re out, they’re out,” Bell said. “They’re feeling bad.”

The Reds recalled righthanders Brett Kennedy and Lyon Richardson and added righthander Carson Spiers as a substitute player. The return of righthander Tejay Antone, who missed the 2022 season and most of this year following multiple Tommy John surgeries, will also add to the Reds’ bullpen depth.

The Reds are just a half-game back of an NL wild-card spot following Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Cubs, and they are taking no chances. They have reinstated some of the protocols that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re taking some precautions, for sure,” Bell said. “Not letting anyone in the clubhouse. We’ve asked anyone who’s absolutely not necessary to not be in there.”

Bell said Greene is still in San Francisco and is feeling better, and he expects those currently on the COVID-19 injured list to return in the required minimum seven days. He’s hopeful that no more players or staff will become ill.

“We were very closely connected as a team. We were together in close quarters,” Bell said. “It could be worse, a lot worse.”