Lefthander Brandon Williamson to miss start Sunday, Reds continue to be hit hard by COVID-19

Manager David Bell said a couple of support staff members have tested positive as well.

Starter Hunter Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list following his 4-1 win at San Francisco on Aug. 30. Righthanded relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively were placed on the list between games of Friday’s doubleheader against the Cubs.

Reds lefthander Brandon Williamson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. He is the fourth Reds pitcher to test positive this week, further jeopardizing the team’s postseason chances.

“When I say they’re out, they’re out,” Bell said. “They’re feeling bad.”

The Reds recalled righthanders Brett Kennedy and Lyon Richardson and added righthander Carson Spiers as a substitute player. The return of righthander Tejay Antone, who missed the 2022 season and most of this year following multiple Tommy John surgeries, will add to the Reds’ bullpen depth.

The Reds entered Saturday’s game against the Cubs just one game back of an NL wild-card spot, and they are taking no chances. They have reinstated some of the protocols that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re taking some precautions, for sure,” Bell said. “Not letting anyone in the clubhouse. We’ve asked anyone who’s absolutely not necessary to not be in there.”

Bell said Greene is still in San Francisco and is feeling better, and he expects those currently on the COVID-19 injured list to return in the required minimum seven days. He’s hopeful that no more players or staff will become ill.

“We were very closely connected as a team. We were together in close quarters,” Bell said. “It could be worse, a lot worse.”

Second Tommy John could be rough for Ohtani

If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given.

“My first one, my rehab was pretty tough and I never felt 100%,” Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. “People would come up to me and ask me, ‘Hey, dude, what should I expect after getting Tommy John?’ I’d be like: To never feel good ever again.

“My second one was just like a new arm.”

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching against Cincinnati on Aug. 26. The unprecedented two-way star is continuing to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options.

Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, performed by Dodgers team physician Neal ElAttrache. He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May 7 and to the mound on July 26, 2020. He didn’t retire a batter in his return, got just five outs on Aug. 2, and left with a strained forearm that kept him from pitching until 2021.

Since then, he’s gone 34-16 with a 2.84 ERA in 74 starts.

Combine that with his offense the last three seasons — a .278 average, 124 homers, 290 RBIs, and 56 stolen bases entering Friday — and expectations before the injury were that the 2021 AL MVP could command a record $500 million-plus contract as a free agent this offseason.

If Ohtani has the surgery, he wouldn’t pitch again until 2025 at the earliest. Recovery time for most pitchers ranges from 12 to 18 months, though positions players have returned quicker. Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper was back as a designated hitter in May, just 160 days after the operation.

The UCL connects the humerus bone to ulna bone at the elbow. Doctors prefer to replace the torn ligament with an palmaris longus tendon from the forearm. If that isn’t available, a gracilus tendon removed from the knee is the No. 2 choice.

A second surgery often is more complicated than a first, with recovery time impacted by scar tissues and bone spurs. Pitchers often can resume throwing in week 17 following their first Tommy John. Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek said after a second surgery, throwing might be delayed until week 21 or even 41.

“What I’ve seen is a big re-tear rate,” said Altchek, who twice operated on Taillon and estimates he has performed 1,800 Tommy John surgeries since 1993.

“We think that some of the training methods may have something to do with it: The weighted balls. I’m not against weighted balls. Weighted balls do definitely increase velocity, but they put a lot more pressure on the ligament.”

Angels general manager Perry Minasian hasn’t detailed the extent of the tear and said Ohtani and his agents were consulting medical experts.

A spreadsheet of Tommy John surgery patients compiled by baseball analyst Jon Roegele lists 2,345 procedures, starting with Tommy John himself on Sept. 25, 1974, through Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin on Friday. Roegele records 148 players who have had the procedure twice, including three times each for Jason Isringhausen, Jonny Venters, Ben Leeper, and Corey Black.

“It’s more complicated,” said Yankees head team physician Christopher S. Ahmad of Columbia University. “There’s issues with scar tissue. If there has been prior surgery to the ulnar nerve, that makes it more technically demanding on the surgeon because the nerve has to be dissected free again of scar tissue, moved out of the way, and then the reconstruction performed.

“The exact placement of doing the surgery with tunnel creation, passing the graft becomes more challenging because the anatomy may be altered based on the prior surgery and the way that the healing has taken place.”

“Having said all that,” he added, “revision Tommy John surgery is having more success than has been reported historically in the past. We used to say that Tommy John surgery done a second time may have a 50% success rate. Now the success rate is improving, 60, 70.”