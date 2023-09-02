Matt Fitzpatrick puts himself in position for third European Masters, and third Ryder Cup place

The 2022 US Open champion at The Country Club needs to finish better than seventh alone to take the third and final qualifying place via the World Points List for Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Tommy Fleetwood holds third place, though is not playing this week.

Fitzpatrick played the par-4 18th hole perfectly and sank a six-foot birdie putt to card a 3-under-par round of 67. He has a 15-under total of 195 at sun-soaked Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps.

Aiming to seal his place at the Ryder Cup this month, Matt Fitzpatrick doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after the third round in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick leads by two strokes over Alexander Björk, his playing partner on Saturday who shot 68, plus a second Swede, Ludvig Saberg (66), and Connor Syme (65).

Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt, is a shot further back tied for fifth with Nicolai Højgaard. They made 68 and 66, respectively.

Matt Fitzpatrick briefly ceded the lead to Björk when making double bogey at the par-3 13th — he hooked his tee shot into green-side water — but fired three birdies in the closing five holes.

The European Masters typically has a tight finish, and the past nine editions have been won either in a playoff or by one stroke. Fitzpatrick’s 2017 and ‘18 victories were in playoffs, and a third title in the mountains would match Spanish great Seve Ballesteros.

A third and final automatic place on the European Points List is also there to be won on Sunday, to join the already-qualified Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre holds that place and the Scot shot a level-par 70 on Saturday to be 3 under.

Walker Cup — John Gough of England won both his matches at St. Andrews and Great Britain & Ireland built a three-point lead over the Americans in the Walker Cup, its largest opening-day margin since 1989.

Advertisement

GB&I takes a 7½-4½ lead into Sunday. It has lost three straight Walker Cups; the Americans have a 38-9-1 record in the amateur matches, which date to 1922.

Gough and Matthew McClean held on for a 1-up victory in foursomes as GB&I sent the tone by taking three of the four team matches. Gough then won five straight holes to start his singles match and beat US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, 6 and 5, the shortest match of the day.

The afternoon singles came down to four tight matches in the middle of the lineup.

Gordon Sargent, the No. 1 amateur in golf, made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Old Course for a 1-up victory over Jack Bigham. Sargent earlier won a foursomes match with Dylan Menante, the only US point in the morning.

That was the only singles match the Americans won that came down to the final hole.

Liam Nolan won the 18th with two putts from some 65 feet for birdie, while Austin Greaser took three putts from short of the green in the Valley of Sin. Then, Mark Power matched birdies with David Ford to hold on for a 1-up victory.

In the final match on the course, McClean hammered a putt from the Valley of Sin to about 8 feet and holed that for birdie to earn a halve with Preston Summerhays.