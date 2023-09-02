One night after ghastly blowout, Alex Verdugo, Red Sox crack back at Royals in victory

The Sox snapped a five-game losing streak, and can take the series on Sunday afternoon with Chris Sale facing Zack Greinke. The Royals have lost seven of eight and 11 of 13.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and Triston Casas a two-run home run as the Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 9-5, at Kauffman Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It had been a brutal week for the Red Sox, a string of disheartening losses that ended any realistic hopes of making the postseason. Saturday night offered a welcome respite.

The Sox had 13 hits, seven for extra bases. They led, 9-1, before the Royals scored the final four runs. Nothing comes easy for this team.

Tanner Houck (4-8) allowed four runs over five innings for the victory. He allowed seven hits, walked one, and struck out five. The righthander worked into the sixth inning having allowed one run before loading the bases and coming out after 95 pitches. Three runs scored with Houck watching from the bench.

Nick Pivetta pitched the final three innings for a save, his first of the season. Kansas City’s bullpen retired the final 10 Red Sox hitters in order.

The Royals led the Sox, 7-0, after three innings on Friday night. The Red Sox led the Royals, 8-1, after four innings on Saturday. Baseball works that way sometimes.

The Sox punished Royals starter Alec Marsh in the first inning. Verdugo led off with a triple to right field and scored when Devers doubled the same way.

Justin Turner lined out to right field before Casas drove a low curveball 407 feet over the fence in right field. Casas has 22 home runs, seventh-most in a season for a Red Sox rookie. (Bobby Dalbec had 25 in 2021, so don’t get too excited.)

The Sox added three runs in the third inning, two coming on a single by rookie Enmanuel Valdez, who started at second base.

Marsh (0-8) allowed six runs on seven hits over 2⅔ innings.

Devers doubled again in the fourth inning, this time facing Tucker Davidson, and scored on a single by Turner, who later scored on a groundout by Masataka Yoshida.

Trevor Story, who had one hit in his previous 22 at-bats, had an RBI double to center field in the sixth inning as the Sox built their lead to 9-1. Houck rolled into the sixth having thrown 81 pitches on a night he was cleared for 90-95, but two singles and his third hit batter of the game ended his night.

Josh Winckowski entered the game with the bases loaded and allowed RBI singles by Nelson Velazquez and Maikel Garcia. Kansas City’s best player, Bobby Witt Jr., popped up to Casas. Winckowski then walked MJ Melendez on five pitches to force in a run and make it 9-4.

Salvador Perez popped to right field and Freddy Fermin was retired on a line drive to right to finally end the inning after nine batters went to the plate.

Melendez led off the ninth with a solo home run, his third hit of the game, but Pivetta recovered to strike out Perez (who went 0 for 5 after hitting two homers Friday) and Fermin and close out the victory.

