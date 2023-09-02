Game 136: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

Tanner Houck will try to help right the ship as he takes the mound on Saturday evening to face Kansas City for the first time in his career.

The Red Sox were thoroughly embarrassed by the bottom-dwelling Royals on Friday night to make it five losses in a row, the low point of a season with its fair share of peaks and valleys.

Alec Marsh, still in search of his first win in the majors, will go for the Royals. He is 0-7 in 11 outings (seven starts), including a loss at Fenway Park on Aug. 10; despite the defeat, he had one of his better performances that day, allowing two earned runs in five innings of work.

Lineups

RED SOX (69-66): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93 ERA)

ROYALS (42-94): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alec Marsh (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Marsh: Triston Casas 1-3, Rafael Devers 1-2, Adam Duvall 1-3, Reese McGuire 1-2, Trevor Story 1-2, Luis Urías 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-2

Royals vs. Houck: Matt Duffy 0-1, Nelson Velázquez 0-1

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have been outscored 46-17 during this current five-game skid.

Notes: Alex Verdugo’s two-run homer in the eighth inning broke Royals starter Jordan Lyles’s bid for a shutout Friday; four of Verdugo’s 13 homers this season have come in the last eight games ... Tanner Houck has pitched at least five innings in 11 of his 14 starts this season, but lasted just four frames in a 7-4 loss to the Dodgers last Sunday. The Red Sox surely could use any type of length after James Paxton was relieved after just 1 ⅓ innings Friday in one of the shortest outings of his career ... Houck will pitch in his home state for the first time as a big-leaguer — he’s a St. Louis native and a Missouri graduate ... The Red Sox enter the day 6 ½ games out of a playoff spot, with FanGraphs giving them a 3.1 percent chance to make the playoffs.

