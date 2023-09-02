Why Brian Burke, who has done it all in the NHL, considers being named the new PWHL union boss ‘a dream for me’

“I did, I burst into tears,” recalled Burke, reached in Pittsburgh, where he is recovering from the second of two knee replacement operations this summer. “It was supposed to be my second interview, so I wasn’t expecting the offer right then and there. It’s been a dream for me.”

In keeping with tradition, Burke, 68, left his tie unknotted when accepting the job offer from Kendall Coyne Schofield . But contrary to his reputation for toughness and truculence, he also had a tear in his eye.

Brian Burke’s career odyssey, which includes NHL general manager stints in Hartford, Vancouver, Anaheim, and Toronto, extended to new territory Tuesday when the players of the newly founded Professional Women’s Hockey League named him their union boss.

The PWHL, with Boston one of its six franchises, opened a free agent signing period on Friday and will stage a 15-round draft (90 players total) Sept. 18 in Toronto. The league schedule, to begin in January, will be 24 games for the upcoming season, likely to expand to 32 with an earlier start in 2024-25.

Burke, who signed a multiyear contract, is walking into a unique situation as labor boss, given that PWHL players earlier this summer agreed to an eight-year collective bargaining agreement. It’s a chunk of bedrock labor peace, noted Burke, that should help establish a strong growth platform for the league.

“This is a perfect storm. First, they are down to one league,” said Burke, noting the women no longer have competing leagues distracting and dividing customer attention. “Right away, that improves our chances of figuring this out. Second, ownership is a single-entity enterprise . . . all teams are owned by [Los Angeles Dodgers owner] Mark Walter [and investor Billie Jean King]. And then there’s the eight-year CBA. We’ve got a framework here of labor peace and a chance for prosperity right out of the gate.”

The league has yet to identify team names, or name general managers or coaches. The Boston-based entry has been rumored to be considering a number of college rinks — Harvard or Boston University could be ideal — and possibly Tsongas Center, home to UMass Lowell.

Typically, negotiating contract terms ahead of an expiring CBA is what occupies most of a union executive director’s time and mental space. To have that deal in place aids Burke in offering his strong advocate’s voice to the women’s game — no doubt a factor in his being hired by the five-member executive committee that includes Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Liz Knox, Sarah Nurse, and Coyne Schofield.

“I don’t think any group of athletes in the last 20 years has improved as much as women hockey players,” said Burke. “By the metrics of skating, shooting . . . the force of their shots, the plays they make, their hockey sense. When they finally got some coaching and [financial support] they responded amazingly. I said a few years ago, if other athletes in other sports improved as much as women hockey players, Usain Bolt would have run an eight-second 100-meter [dash] 10 years ago.”

Burke, who followed his GM stints with team president tours in Calgary and Pittsburgh, soon will move full time to Toronto and work there. Canada’s hockey mecca also is expected to be home office for the PWHL.

This moment in time, Burke believes, is where the women’s game launches into prominence, rivaling its sisters in tennis and soccer.

“A lot of people say they’re fans of women’s hockey, but they’re not,” said Burke. “It’s popular right now to say, ‘I’m a fan of women’s hockey.’ But I’ve been a fan since before Nagano [US women’s Olympic gold over Canada], and I’ve since gotten to know all the top players, watched them play, gone to international competition . . . so to me, this is a dream come true to have an opportunity to work with these women.”

Burke said he was confident he could have joined another NHL club’s front office in the coming months and already had talked with a couple of European teams about jobs, “but I wanted to jump in front of this one. I love the product.”

Burke briefly played hockey in the minor pros before graduating from Harvard Law School and setting up shop as a player agent in Boston in the early 1980s. His path to Cambridge was set in place before he graduated from Providence, when then-coach Lou Lamoriello slid the LSAT exam application across his desk and into Burke’s hands.

Burke looked at it, thanked Lamoriello, and said he’d consider it.

“You don’t understand,” said Lamoriello. “This isn’t a request.”

It’s quite possible that the PWHL contract will be the last one Burke signs in his work career.

“I hope it’s my last stop,” he said. “I’d like to be there for the next 10 years, so I hope it’s my last stop. I’d like to stay for as long as they want me. I like the people. I like the landscape. I really think this is an unprecedented opportunity for female hockey players.”

TRYING THEIR BEST

Gagner, Sutter audition for Oilers

Sam Gagner could be headed for another stint in Edmonton. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Similar to the Bruins, the Oilers have questions at center, leading to their decision Monday to extend professional tryout (PTO) invites to veterans Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter, a couple of right-shot pivots with Alberta connections.

If Gagner survives the cut, it will be his third tour with the Oilers. He was drafted No. 6 overall by Edmonton in 2007 and made the varsity right out of OHL London, where he centered a supercharged trio with Patrick Kane and Sergei Kostitsyn on his wings (combined 394 points).

Sutter is the son of ex-Islanders standout Brent Sutter and was selected No. 11 by Carolina in the same draft. He’s bigger (6 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds) than Gagner (5-11, 200), but Gagner has proven more nimble, productive, and durable over his career (1,015 games and 519 points).

The Sutter clan, which delivered six brothers to the NHL, including ex-Bruins coach Brian Sutter, grew up in Viking, Alberta, roughly 80 miles outside of Edmonton. Brandon Sutter sat out the last two seasons, slow to recover from a severe case of COVID-19 he contracted in his last of six seasons with the Canucks.

Entering the weekend, the Oilers were among the 13 teams still over the $83.5 million salary cap. If one or both are successful with their auditions, Sutter and/or Gagner can only be brought aboard if GM Ken Holland gets creative with the cap math.

Keep in mind: Teams and players enter PTOs with the understanding that the auditions aren’t necessarily team-specific. The players will be scouted by other clubs and can be offered deals elsewhere, with the agreement typically allowing the host club right of first refusal.

“Yes, that’s sometimes forgotten,” said Alex Chiasson, the former BU winger who recently agreed to come to Bruins camp on a PTO. “For me, I’ve always come on the PTO, wherever I went, my goal was to make that team. I chose to go there to make that team. But at the end of the day, you are showcasing yourself to the whole league. There can be injuries, or teams that don’t like their lineup late in training camp. So it’s an opportunity for a player to say, ‘Hey, maybe there’s a fit there or a fit with another team.’

“But for me, going in, my main goal is to crack the Bruins’ lineup. I am not really looking to go somewhere else.”

ETC.

Many moving parts in Buffalo

Terry Pegula is taking on a larger role with his hockey team. Doug Murray/Associated Press

Buffalo’s Terry Pegula, owner of the Sabres and Bills, continued a reorganization on Monday, announcing that he’ll assume wife Kim Pegula’s spot as the hockey team’s president, the same spot he holds with the Bills.

Kim Pegula still faces challenges in her recovery from a cardiac episode she suffered some 14 months ago (specifics chronicled in great deal this past February by daughter Jessica Pegula, the standout tennis player, in The Players’ Tribune).

As part of the transition, the clubs’ holding company, Pegula Sports & Entertainment, was dissolved. The point of the reorganization, noted Terry Pegula, is to allow each club a sharper focus and vision, in part why he canned Ron Raccuia weeks earlier as the executive vice president and chief operating officer overseeing both clubs.

Announcement of the streamlining had fans in western New York speculating that it could be a precursor to the Sabres being put up for sale. The Bills’ new stadium, under construction, now projects to cost $1.7 billion, some $300 million over earlier estimates. For the moment, though, there are no signs that Pegula is selling the hockey team he purchased in 2011.

Delaware North, the Buffalo-based concessionaire helmed by Jeremy Jacobs, owner of the Bruins, recently lost its decades-long deal to sell its food and beverages at Bills games. Delaware North still is on-site with soft drinks, hot dogs, and pizza at KeyBank Center.

Saving their best for this season?

A couple of former Boston College goalies, Spencer Knight and Joseph Woll, hope to pick off significant market shares of the net with their NHL clubs this season.

Knight, 22, who turned pro with the Panthers in the spring of 2021 after his two seasons at The Heights, exited the lineup after appearing in only 21 games last season. He resumed practice in July, attending the Panthers’ development camp, after an extended stay in the NHL/NHLPA players’ assistance program. He has yet to reveal what led to the career interruption.

He talked of “embracing uncertainty” when he spoke briefly with Panthers beat reporters in July.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Knight said, noting the delightful surprise it was to see the Panthers overcome struggles and reach the Stanley Cup Final. “But I think I’m cool with [uncertainty], and I think I’m going to become a better person and goalie from that.”

Knight is expected to be front and center when the Panthers open camp in three weeks.

Ex-Yalie Alex Lyon delivered big time for the Panthers down the stretch of 2022-23, prior to veteran Sergei Bobrovsky finally resuming his No. 1 mantel in the playoffs. Lyon packed up July 1 as a free agent and signed a two-year deal ($900,000 AAV) with the Red Wings and will enter camp as third-party insurance behind Ville Husso and James Reimer.

Woll, 25, played three seasons for Jerry York at BC, before turning pro in the spring of 2019 with the Maple Leafs. He’s finally on a one-way deal ($775,000 AAV) but will enter camp more in the Lyon wait-and-see role, with Ilya Samsonov and recently signed Martin Jones slated for the 1-2 spots.

But Woll learned last season plans can change quickly. The 6-foot-3-inch stopper won six consecutive starts, beginning Feb. 18, allowing only 11 goals. Samsonov, awarded $3.55 million in salary arbitration this summer, will enter camp as the No. 1. But if Woll can resume the traction he finally gained late last season, he could push Jones to the bullpen.

Is Khudobin all done?

Absent a PTO offer, it looks like ex-Bruins netminder Anton Khudobin won’t be seen in an NHL camp for the first time in some 15 years.

Khudobin, 37, was dealt from Dallas to Chicago at the March trade deadline and lost his one start with the Blackhawks. The ex-Wild draft pick (No. 206, 2004) finished with a good late kick to the pay window, securing a three-year/$10 million deal with the Stars off of his strong work in the 2020 postseason bubble that helped deliver Dallas to the Cup Final against the Lightning.

He ultimately lost his job in Dallas to ex-BU goalie Jake Oettinger and went a lackluster 15-15-8 with the Stars over the course of that $10 million deal. For his career, Khudobin played in 27 playoff games, all but two in that 2020 playoff run in which he went 14-10.

“Goaltending . . . sometimes you are on top of the horse,” a realistic Khudobin once said during his time in Boston. “And sometimes you’re under it.”

Big slices of the pie

The deal Auston Matthews recently signed in Toronto, a four-year extension with a $13.25 million cap hit, should make him the highest-paid NHLer when the deal begins in October 2024. It represents a 13.8 percent bump over his expiring pact at $11.64 million.

Worth remembering: No NHLer yet has signed a max contract, defined in the cap era as the equivalent of 20 percent of a team’s maximum payroll in year No. 1 of the pact. That figure would be $17 million if the cap for 2024-25 is set at $85 million. If so, Matthews at $13.25 million will be a 22.1 percent discount from that $17 million max.

Connor McDavid, the game’s No. 1 force, has a cap hit of $12.5 million for the next three seasons. Upon expiration of the deal, he will be 29 and possibly poised to become the NHL’s first max player. If the cap figure has reached $90 million by then, he could be looking at eight years at $18 million per season.

Yes, that’s good living in the neighborhood, but each year of the NHL cap system, the game’s biggest stars increasingly look underpaid when compared with their counterparts in Major League Baseball, the NFL, and NBA. The larger that disparity grows, the greater the possibility the NHL rank-and-file look for a substantial shift in the pay paradigm.

Loose pucks

Trevor Zegras is still waiting on a deal in Anaheim. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

The Ducks still have not secured contract extensions with prized restricted free agents Trevor Zegras, C, the ninth pick in the 2019 draft, and Jamie Drysdale, D, No. 6 in 2020. Per CBA terms, they must be under contract by Dec. 1, 5 p.m., or they are ineligible to play in the 2023-24 season. Protracted holdouts generally don’t turn out well. In Toronto, William Nylander held out until Dec. 1, 2018, before signing a long-term extension. He played in 54 games, but his production in 2018-19 dropped by roughly one-third compared with his previous two seasons. That deal, by the way, carried a $6.96 million cap hit and will expire at the end of the coming season. The Ducks, with new coach Greg Cronin, will play 23 games prior to Dec. 1 . . . No telling if it’s because Marty Walsh is the new executive director of the Players’ Association, but both the league and union finally sound optimistic about forging an agreement for international play that would return the players to World Cup and Olympic play. The return to Olympus would be in February 2026 (Milan), followed by a World Cup in the fall of 2028. Rinse and repeat for 2030, 2032 and then to infinity and beyond (best said in Buzz Lightyear voice). Some hybrid tournament could be held as soon as February 2025, but the sides have not finalized details. One huge sticking point: the IIHF ban, barring all players from Russia and Belarus, in place since soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 . . . Congrats to Laney Byler, whose perpetual smile lit up the Bruins’ media relations department the last few seasons. A 2019 Michigan grad, she’s headed home for a higher-profile gig in Detroit as part of the Red Wings’ media machine . . . Kayla McAvoy, a.k.a. Charlie McAvoy’s kid sister, landed a new gig with the Rangers as assistant sports scientist. Over a stretch of seven years at Queens College in Flushing, N.Y., she earned her undergraduate degree in nutrition and exercise science and then a master’s in exercise physiology. Growing up on Long Island, the McAvoy clan was all about the Broadway Blueshirts . . . The Rangers also named ex-Harvard defensemen and four-time US Olympic medalist Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.