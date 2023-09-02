‘There was never a need for reconciliation’: Brady clan excited to return, reconnect with Patriots at opener

No. 12 will be honored at the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are billing it as the Thank You Tom Game [sic]. Of course, commensurately thanking Tom Brady, the greatest of all time, for what he accomplished in 20 seasons as a Patriot is impossible.

Tom Brady Sr. knew there would come a day when his son tossed passes for a team other than the Patriots. But he also knew there would come a day like Sept. 10, when his legendary namesake will return to New England for a hero’s welcome and to celebrate his storied and storybook career as the seminal figure in the Patriots six-ring dynasty.

Advertisement

Tom vs. Time has become time to pay homage to Tom. Time softens hard feelings and provides perspective.

“Just it’s almost impossible to limit what the Patriots have meant to the Brady family for the last 25 years,” said Brady Sr., who plans to be on hand with his wife, Galynn, and their daughters. “Our lives revolved around football and the Patriots were the cornerstone to that story . . . The Patriots and Tommy are in lockstep in the annals of the NFL.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Honoring Brady will feel cathartic. A Beautiful Day to revel in the glory days.

Tom Brady will be honored at the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, his former home. Lee, Matthew J. Globe Staff

Brady Sr. rejected the notion that there was any need for reconciliation between Brady and the Patriots. It’s all water under the Gillette Stadium bridge.

Patriots fans never got to offer Brady a proper send-off and salute. It was still a bit too raw when he returned to Foxborough in 2021 as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season free from Fort Foxborough.

“That is just normal athletic competition,” said Brady Sr., recalling Brady’s triumphant return. “But the underlying fondness that Tommy has had for the Patriots has never wavered. The Krafts have been very good to Tommy for his whole career. There was never a need for a reconciliation. It was just a different circumstance.

Advertisement

“Tommy has a deep appreciation and affection for Robert Kraft. This is very nice that Mr. Kraft wants to recognize Tommy’s accomplishments with the Patriots.”

The Patriots owner said in February that he wanted Brady to retire as a Patriot via a one-day contract. It was wishful thinking from Kraft, a treacly attempt at putting a historical Band-Aid on a bad decision to effectively choose coach Bill Belichick over Brady.

Tom Sr. proved a seer, prophesizing that his son’s time with the Patriots would “end badly,” making that prescient prediction in a 2015 New York Times Magazine article.

How did he know?

“I’ve been a football fan for 70 years, and I just know how the business works and how it must work for teams to realize their successes,” said Brady Sr. “Bill Walsh used to say he would rather cut them a year early rather than a year late. Belichick was cognizant of that, too.

“If you don’t do it Bill’s way, you’re going to get the highway. You look at history and some of the great guys we had — Ty Law, Lawyer Milloy, the [Mike] Vrabels — once he makes the decision it is not going to be changed. Tommy is no different than anyone else that went through the organization.”

Advertisement

But Brady should’ve been different because he was the unparalleled pièce de résistance of a two-decade dynasty that defied NFL-mandated parity the same way Brady did the athletic actuarial tables.

A sixth-round pick who won a record seven Super Bowls, Brady’s career was defined by proving doubters wrong. Add the man who gave him his platform to that list, as Belichick is 25-26 overall since Brady’s departure.

Tom Brady was a sixth-round draft pick in 2000, and he went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots, the team that took a chance on him. Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff

In 2021, Brady Sr. said on Tom E. Curran’s Patriots Talk podcast that “Belichick wanted [Brady] out the door.” When asked on the podcast if he felt vindication after Brady tossed 50 touchdown passes, including the postseason, for Tampa Bay, Brady Sr. responded, “Damn right.”

Does he stand by those comments?

“Absolutely, very definitely,” he said. “Belichick had indicated Tommy was being aged out when he drafted Jimmy [Garoppolo], so it was a few years later it was obvious the franchise had turned in a different direction that didn’t include Tommy. Absolutely, I certainly do.”

There has been a rapprochement between coach and quarterback. Brady retired (again) in February and had Belichick on his podcast. The mutual appreciation was clear.

“As far as I can tell, it’s not hard to appreciate Bill Belichick as the greatest coach in NFL history, and Tommy was the beneficiary of Belichick’s expertise,” said Brady Sr. “So, I think he has nothing but appreciation for Bill.”

While the junior Brady is retired and described by dad as “at peace with his decision,” Brady Sr. remains in the workforce. He was reached in his car as he headed into his office at Thomas Brady & Associates, the insurance and financial planning firm he founded in 1978.

Advertisement

Is there any chance his son, who played until age 45 as promised, could return to work? Brady’s first retirement lasted only 40 days before returning for the 2022 season.

“You know, you never can say never,” said Brady Sr. “But I don’t think his heart is in football right now, given the fact for 25 years all he did every day was throw the football and work out. I don’t know that he’s thrown the football in eight months.

“I would be shocked if he did [unretire]. On the other hand, I think if he decided he wanted to do it he could get off the couch and be great.”

The Bradys are in the dark about the halftime ceremony to honor the iconic QB like the rest of us. Tom Sr. said he and Galynn have no idea what the Foxborough fete will entail. They plan on acting like Patriots players — told where to go and what to do.

A few years ago, Brady Sr. said he had ditched his Patriots gear. “I might sneak into the Pro Shop and get something,” he said, chuckling.

This isn’t just a homecoming for the incomparable QB. It’s a homecoming for the Brady family. They spent two decades sharing their Tommy and a bond with New England sports fans.

Advertisement

“We’re just really excited and looking forward to being there,” said Brady Sr. “It will be a wonderful night for Tommy and a wonderful night for the fans that have come to cherish and root for him so wholeheartedly over the last 20 years.”

Welcome back, Tom(s). Can’t wait to see you back where you belong.

Bob Ryan: Patriots season predictions Share WATCH: Sports writer Bob Ryan breaks down the Patriots chances in the AFC East and how this season will impact the futures of Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper.