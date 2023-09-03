Boston University police investigate three burglaries in student housing

That is the address of the Harriet E. Richards Cooperative House, a historic brownstone that provides on-campus housing for undergraduate women and non-binary students at BU, according to the house’s website . The burglar entered the building through an open window on the ground level, BU police said.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, an unidentified person broke in and stole property from 191 Bay State Road, according to a statement released by campus police .

Boston University police are investigating whether there is a connection between a series of burglaries reported in BU and MIT student housing near Kenmore Square, two of which occurred early Saturday morning, officials said.

A building at 133 Bay State Road was also burglarized early Saturday morning, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to the statement. The structure at that address is Kilachand Hall, an apartment-style residence for undergraduates, according to BU’s website. In that incident, a burglar also entered through an open window and stole property, according to BU police.

Nearly two weeks before the break-ins Saturday, MIT police reported that an unknown person entered and stole property from 111 Bay State Road, according to the statement. That is the address of MIT Student House, an off-campus independent living group that houses about 22 students, according to its website.

On Friday, Northeastern University police reported a burglary at a student apartment on St. Stephen Street. The thief in that incident also entered from an unlocked window, police said.

No suspects have been identified, and Boston University police are investigating the incidents to determine if they are related, according to the statement. Boston University police believe the perpetrator is targeting buildings with open or unlocked windows. They encouraged the community to secure any doors or accessible windows to help deter thieves.

Anyone with information about the break-ins can contact Boston University police at 617-353-2121.

