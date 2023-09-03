Six months after a fire shuttered Brockton Hospital, its absence disrupts life in the city

“I’ve never heard of that kind of wait around here,” Mowatt said. “And they only saw us that quickly because they were concerned about her heart. Many waited longer.”

But when her mother complained of severe chest pain last spring, they had to go somewhere else. A fire in early February had closed the hospital, so Mowatt instead drove 20 minutes north to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, but found its emergency department was at capacity. They then tried Brockton’s other hospital, Good Samaritan, where they waited nearly eight hours before her mother was seen.

Cean Mowatt always knew where to go in case of a medical emergency: a few blocks away to the familiar red brick buildings of Brockton Hospital.

The prolonged closure of Brockton Hospital, which is expected to last into next year, has disrupted life in this diverse city, leaving many residents scrambling to find providers, traveling farther for care, and waiting longer to be seen. The hospital closure has overwhelmed nearby emergency rooms and behavioral health clinics with an influx of new patients. The shutdown has also affected local businesses and forced displaced health care workers to look for new jobs.

In the meantime, the community is coping with what Brockton City Councilor Moises Rodrigues calls “a loss of familiarity.”

Brockton is one of only a few cities in New England where Black residents outnumber all other ethnic and racial groups, according to the most recent census data. The data also show that nearly a third of residents are foreign-born, a share that is almost double the statewide average. A 2021 report by the Gastón Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston found that the largest immigrant communities in Brockton come from Cabo Verde, Haiti, Brazil, and Jamaica — a diversity reflected in Brockton Hospital’s staff, Rodrigues said.

The hospital is also one of the largest providers of free health care in the region, and many people who are not insured or underinsured rely on its services.

Brockton Hospital has reopened some outpatient services, but its inpatient floors, labor delivery unit, and emergency department remain closed. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As the state continues to see a surge of new arrivals, it’s crucial to offer free hospital services in a patient’s native language, Rodrigues said. When new immigrants arrive, Rodrigues would refer families to Brockton Hospital’s Youth and Children program for physical exams and vaccinations from providers who looked like them and spoke their language.

He also worries that longer wait times to see providers will discourage people from seeking care, especially for health issues that may seem minor.

At Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, the sole community health center in the city, wait times to see a primary care provider are more than six weeks, up from four weeks before the closure, according to Chief Operating Officer Jessica Prince.

“We saw a big influx of patients coming in experiencing mental health crises, in labor, or just not sure where to go following the closure,” she said. The clinic has also seen increased wait times for pediatricians and other providers.

Amarilis Lopez, a senior library assistant at the Brockton Public Library, said with the hospital’s pediatric offices closed, she has struggled to schedule annual exams for her two children with providers who accept her insurance. After weeks of searching, she managed to make an appointment in Foxborough, a 30-minute drive, for mid-September.

For residents without cars, going to other cities is not always possible, leaving them to rely on the overcrowded Good Samaritan ER when emergencies strike.

When Diana Claros visited Good Samaritan for extreme pain in July, it took 14 hours for her to be seen, she said, and she heard several patients complain of thirst and hunger because they had waited for so long.

“Our clinicians and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure every person in the Greater Brockton community has access to timely, high quality care close to home . . . and adjust our operations to meet the increased volume needs of a historically two hospital city,” said a spokesperson for Steward Health Care, which owns Good Samaritan, in a statement.

First responders are also feeling the strain. The Brockton Fire Department, which responds to medical emergencies, has responded to at least 2,000 more calls between January and July of this year compared with the same period last year, from people who might have otherwise gone to an emergency room, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

In August, the hospital reopened its wound services and infusion therapy departments; however, much-needed services such as inpatient care and emergency services are not expected to resume until next year.

The loss of its labor and delivery unit, where roughly 1,500 babies per year are born, has been tough on expectant mothers and the staff working to move their care to other facilities, said Michelle Hoffman, a certified nurse-midwife and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center.

Hoffman and her team have been given temporary privileges to practice at Good Samaritan, where the health center’s pregnant patients now deliver. Patients of Brockton Hospital, according to Hoffman, are being diverted to other hospitals including Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

While everyone is trying to make it work, she said Good Samaritan is not built for volume, which has led to “constant troubleshooting” of where to put patients. “This whole situation has proven that the city of Brockton definitely needs two hospitals,” Hoffman said.

Many community organizations are working to fill gaps in services, but it is putting a large “emotional and financial strain” on their budgets and staff, according to Bishop Tony Branch, a member of the city’s health equity task force and board member of Haitian Community Partners, an organization serving the local Haitian community.

To help members, some of whom are now seeking care at Boston Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his organization has partnered with Lyft to offer free ride vouchers when possible. Branch said he and his staff are also using personal resources to do what they can to help, at times providing rides themselves.

Haitian Community Partners has also extended its hours, often staying open until 7 or 8 p.m., due to more people looking for help navigating new providers and hospitals, which has stretched staff thin.

“They’re coming to us because immigrant-led organizations have established that kind of trust,” he said. “And, we’re here to help, but it’s not always enough.”

The shuttering of one of the city’s largest employers has left many employees in limbo, waiting and “anxious to get back to work,” according to Cindy Boyd, a registered nurse who worked at Brockton Hospital for 14 years. She said the hospital paid staff two months’ full salary and offered folks the chance to be temporarily relocated to other facilities or take a layoff.

Given that her new place of employment would have been an hour away, she took the layoff but noted that wasn’t an option for everyone. “A lot of nurses had to make sacrifices to work at other facilities, some far away, because they needed the health insurance for themselves and their families,” said Boyd, co-chairperson of the local chapter of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

According to Boyd, 187 of the hospital’s nurses have been temporarily relocated to other facilities while 208 opted to be laid off.

The closure is also putting a financial strain on nearby businesses, who say they’ve seen a drastic reduction in foot traffic.

Mowatt, who had trouble finding emergency care for her mother last spring, co-owns C & J Mini Mart, a Caribbean variety store across the street from the hospital. For her, the reopening can’t come soon enough. She said her store used to be full of hospital staff, especially around lunchtime but that things have since slowed down a lot.

“By noon, these used to be gone,” she said, looking at the full rows of Jamaican beef patties on her counter.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her @_ZeinaMohammed.