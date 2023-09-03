Brockton superintendent said he ‘overspent’ schools budget, but defends handling of finances

“I’m sorry I’ve put the school department and the city in this situation,” Thomas said in a phone interview Sunday morning.

Superintendent Michael P. Thomas said soaring costs in areas like out-of-district student placements, transportation, and staffing forced him to overspend this year’s $229 million schools budget.

The Brockton schools superintendent Sunday defended his handling of the city’s schools budget — after local leaders learned of a roughly $14 million shortfall in last fiscal year’s budget just days before classes resume — denied any fraud, and said he was acting in the best interests of students and staff.

“I overspent the budget, but I’m not going to apologize for doing that and doing everything I could to meet the great needs of our students, and to support our staff who support them every single day,” Thomas said.

The controversy has stunned the Brockton community, as families, educators, and local officials scramble to understand how a multimillion-dollar hole in the Brockton Public Schools budget could open up seemingly without any prior warning.

It’s another blow to the city’s schools, which had a separate $18 million budget gap in the current fiscal year’s budget that forced the layoffs of more than 100 school employees.

During the interview, Thomas rejected any claims that the budget shortfall was due to fraud.

“It’s unfortunate, and I’ve said it clearly [in other interviews], I’m responsible. I’m the superintendent, you can’t overspend the budget, and that happened under my watch,” Thomas said. “But let me be very clear: There’s no money missing. There’s no embezzlement or fraud. Any of that is totally absurd.”

The latest shortfall was announced by Mayor Robert Sullivan late Thursday night following an hours-long closed-door session of the School Committee.

Sullivan, who is the School Committee chairperson, also said Thursday night that Thomas has been placed on extended medical leave.

Then on Friday afternoon, committee members voted at an emergency meeting to launch a third-party audit of the district’s finances. They also named the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, James Cobbs, to succeed Thomas as acting superintendent.

During the session, Sullivan pledged that the financial turmoil would not impact the first day of school, which is Wednesday.

“We want to make sure there is a smooth transition for the first day of opening school,” Sullivan said.

Brockton’s School Committee will also meet Wednesday to discuss its role in the audit process. Four members of the board, including Sullivan, will work with legal counsel to start the search for a firm to conduct the audit, officials have said.

Jess Hodges, a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools, said Sunday evening in an email that neither the school district nor Sullivan’s office have been in contact with law enforcement regarding the budget shortfall.

“Our understanding as it stands today is that district spending exceeded the approved FY23 budget by approximately $14.4 million,” Hodges said.

Thomas grew up on the city’s East Side and graduated from Brockton High School in 1987, according to a profile of Thomas posted on the Brockton Public Schools website.

He started his education career in 1993 as a physical education teacher at the East Middle School and took on several roles in the schools over the years, before he was named a deputy superintendent in 2013.

Thomas was promoted to lead the city’s schools in 2019, according to the profile.

Brockton is “a place that I was born and raised, and spent my entire career,” Thomas said Sunday.

Thomas declined to discuss his medical condition, other than to say he has been “dealing with some health issues for quite some time.”

He also declined to say when he realized that the schools budget was experiencing a shortfall and whether he alerted other city officials to the problem, citing the upcoming audit.

The schools’ financial challenges, he said, were driven in part by the tremendous toll the pandemic took on students and the city’s schools needed to expand academics and support services for children coming out of the health crisis.

Another factor was the rise in the number of homeless students, whose numbers increased following the end of the pandemic-era measures to prevent evictions, he said. A statewide moratorium ended in 2020, and a remaining protection against eviction stopped in the spring.

He said the increasing costs came quickly, and he had to respond to meet the district’s needs.

“It’s my job to provide them what they need, and that’s a safe learning and supportive environment,” Thomas said. “I had to make decisions quickly, and it caused the overspending.”

As of late Sunday morning, Thomas said, he had not been approached by officials to participate in any audit but would cooperate with any investigation, he said.

Throughout the interview, he repeatedly said he loved working as an educator for Brockton’s schools, and he had their best interests in mind when he managed its budget.

“I love the people I worked with, I love the people I worked for — I can’t say enough good things about Brockton,” Thomas said. “So I’m disappointed that we’re in this position.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.