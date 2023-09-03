Easton man arrested in assault, attempted robbery at Mansfield gas station

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly attempting to rob a Mobil gas station in Mansfield after assaulting an employee, according to police.

Mansfield police did said they did have details on the assault, but Reon Collins, 43, of Easton, faces charges including strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, along with unarmed robbery.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery at Mansfield Service (Mobil) at 189 Chauncy St., Mansfield police said in a statement.