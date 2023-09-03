Easton man arrested in assault, attempted robbery at Mansfield gas station

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly attempting to rob a Mobil gas station in Mansfield after assaulting an employee, according to police.
Mansfield police did said they did have details on the assault, but Reon Collins, 43, of Easton, faces charges including strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, along with unarmed robbery.
Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call reporting an attempted robbery at Mansfield Service (Mobil) at 189 Chauncy St., Mansfield police said in a statement.
The clerk working at the gas station reported a man assaulted him and demanded money before fleeing toward Central Street, police said.
Within minutes, Mansfield police officers located a man matching the physical description and wearing clothing consistent with the description provided by the clerk, the statement said. Collins was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, according to the statement.
