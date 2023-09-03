Eversource investigating manhole fire in South Boston

Police and firefighters were alerted to a manhole fire near 156 O St. at 2:48 p.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, chief spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

Eversource workers are investigating a fire that broke out in a South Boston manhole on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were reported. One utility customer in the area lost power and was having it restored, an Eversource spokesperson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

