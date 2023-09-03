Fatal shooting in Lynn Saturday night not connected to earlier shooting of seven

The man was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Police went to Lincoln Street around 11 p.m. Saturday following reports of a person shot and found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office.

The Essex district attorney’s office said Sunday that the fatal shooting of a man late Saturday night in Lynn was not related to a drive-by shooting early that morning nearby that left one dead and six injured.

Tucker’s office said the investigation remains active, and the identity of the dead man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Advertisement

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence and is not believed to be related to the September 2nd shootings on Essex Street currently under investigation,” the statement said.

The early morning shooting of seven took place at an outdoor party abouir 2:20 a.m. about a quarter mile away. Shots fired from a vehicle into a group of people in a parking lot at 189 Essex St. left Abraham Diaz, 25, dead, two people fighting for their lives in the hospital, and four with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police have said that investigation also remains ongoing.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy told reporters at a press conference Saturday that he’s “asking with all my heart” for anyone who knows anything to contact authorities.





Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.