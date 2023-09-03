Franne Lee, Tony winner who also costumed Coneheads, dies at 81

Ms. Lee did some of her most high-profile work in the 1970s while in a relationship with set designer Eugene Lee. She collaborated with him on productions including an acclaimed “Candide,” directed by Harold Prince at the Chelsea Theater Center in Brooklyn in 1973. It moved to the Broadway Theater the next year and ran there for 740 performances.

Her daughter, Stacy Sandler, announced the death, after a short illness that she did not specify.

Franne Lee, a costume and set designer who while doing Tony Award-winning work on Broadway in the 1970s also made killer-bee suits and cone-shaped headwear for early “Saturday Night Live” sketches, helping to create some of that era’s most memorable comic moments, died Aug. 27 in Atlantis, Fla. She was 81.

“The production has been designed by those experts, Eugene and Franne Lee,” Clive Barnes wrote in The New York Times, reviewing the Broadway incarnation, “and they have knocked the innards out of this respectable Broadway house and made it into an obstacle course of seats, musicians’ areas, catwalks, drawbridges, and playing platforms, with one conventional stage thrown in at the end of the space for good measure and convenience.”

The Lees shared the 1974 Tony Award for scenic design, and Franne Lee won another for costuming, her specialty. As the story goes, one person who saw that “Candide” was a young producer named Lorne Michaels, who was creating an unconventional late-night show for NBC. He was impressed and brought the Lees in as designers on the show that, when it made its debut in October 1975, was called “NBC’s Saturday Night” but soon became “Saturday Night Live.”

The original “SNL” cast quickly made its mark with outlandish sketches, and Ms. Lee was integral to the look of those now famous bits — dressing John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in black when they became the Blues Brothers, turning cut-up long johns into the yellow-striped Killer Bee costumes, and more.

It was costume designing on the cheap. Ms. Lee’s father, a tool-and-die maker, came up with the bouncy springs that were the Killer Bees’ antennae, which she finished off by sticking Ping-Pong balls on the ends. John Storyk, who met Ms. Lee in 1968 when both worked at the short-lived Manhattan club Cerebrum, recalled in a phone interview dropping by the Lees’ apartment and seeing on her work table the beginnings of the cones that became the defining feature of the Coneheads, the extraterrestrials who were a recurring presence on the show in the late 1970s and later got their own feature film.

In an interview for the book “Live From New York: The Complete, Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live as Told by Its Stars, Writers and Guests” (2002), James Signorelli, a longtime “SNL” producer, said Ms. Lee influenced fashion beyond the studio walls.

“The way Franne Lee, our costume designer, dressed Lorne for the show suddenly became the way everybody in New York was dressing,” he said. “Lorne used to come out onstage wearing a shirt, jacket and bluejeans. Nobody had ever seen it. But before you knew it, everybody was sitting around in Levis and a jacket.”

Ms. Lee won another Tony Award in 1979 for her costume designs for the original Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd,” the Stephen Sondheim musical about a murderous barber who has his victims made into meat pies. The show was directed by Prince, whom Ms. Lee said initially told her he was reluctant to take on the project despite her urging.

“He told me: ‘You’re crazy, absolutely crazy! You can’t do a musical about people eating people,’” she recalled in a 2002 interview with The Tennessean newspaper. “‘I said, ‘Why not?’”

Frances Elaine Newman was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in the Bronx to Martin and Anne (Marks) Newman. Her father had a small machine shop on Long Island, and her mother was an offset printing supervisor.

Ms. Lee was studying painting at the University of Wisconsin, her daughter said, when she discovered her love of theater. She was married to Ralph Sandler at the time and relocated to Pennsylvania when his job took him there, doing costume and design work for local theaters. The couple divorced in 1967, and Ms. Lee relocated to New York.

“Franne and I both answered the same ad,” Storyk said, recalling how they found themselves working at Cerebrum. Storyk designed the club; Ms. Lee was what was called a guide, leading patrons through the place, which promoted consciousness-raising and featured various interactive environments. It closed in less than a year.

Among her earliest collaborations with Eugene Lee as scenic designer — with Ms. Lee still credited as Franne Newman — was a version of “Alice in Wonderland” staged by director André Gregory in 1970 that drew rave reviews.

The two became a couple and Franne adopted Eugene Lee’s name, though the nature of their relationship remained hazy; Patrick Lynch, a longtime aide to Eugene Lee, said the two were never formally married. (He died in February.) Their personal and professional partnership continued until 1980, the year Franne Lee left “Saturday Night Live.”

She continued to design costumes for shows in New York in the 1980s and ’90s, including a few short-lived Broadway productions and, in the mid-’90s at the Public Theater, Christopher Walken’s examination of the life and legend of Elvis Presley, “Him.”

She also tried the West Coast for a time, working on a few television shows and made-for-TV movies. In 2001, she settled in Nashville, where she was involved in founding Plowhaus, a gallery and artists’ cooperative. She later lived in Wisconsin, and since 2017 she had lived in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., designing costumes for theaters in the Miami area.

In addition to her daughter, from her marriage to Sandler, Ms. Lee leaves a son from that marriage, Geoffrey Sandler; a son with Eugene Lee, Willie Lee; a brother, Bill Newman; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

The frugal DIY ethos of her “SNL” years stayed with Ms. Lee throughout her costume-designing career. In 2018 she worked on costumes for a production of Conor McPherson’s thriller “The Birds” (based on the same source material as the Alfred Hitchcock movie) at the Garden Theater in Winter Garden, Fla. It required a wedding dress, which she bought at a thrift shop for $45.

“I’m a senior citizen,” she told The Orlando Sentinel, “so if I go on Wednesday, things are half price.”



