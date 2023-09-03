Kailyn loves sports, art, and animals

She is an easygoing and lovely teenage girl. She is described as athletic and enjoys being active and participating in sports, particularly swimming. Kailyn recently expressed an interest in cheerleading and wants to join her school’s squad. She loves animals and aspires to be a veterinarian and wants to be an artist as well.

Kailyn attends a school based on a structured learning program for children with emotional needs and does well with the support of an IEP. She attends school regularly and has positive connections with staff and caretakers.

Kailyn would do best with in a two-parent family with a father and mother or two mothers. A single mother could also be considered if she has considerable support in the extended family and community. Although it is preferable for the pre-adoptive family to have parenting experience, first-time parents could also be considered if they have had appropriate life preparation for meeting the needs of older children. Kailyn’s social worker recommends that she begin as the only child in the home. She would however do great with pets. Brothers Damien and Faysal were both previously adopted. Interested families must be open to maintaining and supporting Kailyn’s relationship with her brothers through contact and visits.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.