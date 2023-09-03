Kamaia, 14-year-old lion at Franklin Park Zoo, euthanized following health issues, officials say

The organization said Kamaia was “humanely euthanized” following a further decline in his health.

Following a bout with severe pneumonia , Kamaia underwent surgery in June to remove his enlarged spleen and received a life-saving blood transfusion from his brother , Dinari. A second surgery followed to treat a hernia he developed near the incision site, according to Zoo New England.

Kamaia, a 14-year-old male lion who has lived at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston with his brother since 2015, was euthanized Saturday following a series of health problems dating back to the spring, Zoo New England officials said.

“Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing,” Zoo New England president and chief executive John Linehan said in a statement.

Dinari, who is also 14, continues to live at the zoo. Because they were littermates, Dinari was a perfect match to donate blood for Kamaia’s operation in June to remove his spleen, which was about twice the normal size, officials said at the time. The surgery lasted about three hours.

The surgery came a couple of months after Kamaia was taken out of the lion exhibit at the zoo to be treated for severe pneumonia and other chronic health issues, after he had become lethargic and lost his appetite, zoo officials said.

“Throughout the past several months, his dedicated care team has worked tirelessly to treat and care for Kamaia and ensure that he was comfortable,” Linehan said. “This news is never easy, and we ask that you keep his care team in your thoughts at this difficult time.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.