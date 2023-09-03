Man shot and killed Saturday night in Dorchester near Franklin Park Zoo

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Dorchester near the Franklin Park Zoo, according to Boston police.
At around 11:41 p.m., officers responded to Old Road and Michigan Avenue after a report of a man shot, police said in a statement. Emergency crews took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Boston Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
No arrests have been made, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-447.0 Information can also be reported it anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Those in need of emotional support in light of the shooting can call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125, police said.
