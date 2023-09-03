Manhattan DA seizes ancient Roman bust from Worcester Art Museum

Officials said the Manhattan district attorney’s office provided “new information” to the museum earlier this year that prompted officials to cooperate with investigators probing the history of the statue’s ownership.

The Worcester Art Museum purchased the statute, which dates to 160-180 C.E. and is known as “Portrait of a Lady (A Daughter of Marcus Aurelius?),” in 1966, when the museum was “provided with little information about the object’s history,” museum officials said in a statement Friday .

A bronze bust believed to depict a daughter of the ancient Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius that has been held at the Worcester Art Museum for nearly six decades was “likely stolen and improperly imported” and has been seized by authorities in New York City, museum officials said.

“We are very thankful for the new information provided to us,” museum Director Matthias Waschek said in the statement. “The ethical standards applicable to museums are much changed since the 1960s, and the Museum is committed to managing its collection consistent with modern ethical standards.”

The bust, valued at about $5 million, is the second piece of ancient art to be seized from a US museum by the Manhattan district attorney’s office amid an investigation into pieces looted from what is now Turkey, a spokesperson for the office said.

Last month, the office seized a 76-inch tall statue of Marcus Aurelius that is missing its head but is valued at $20 million and was being held at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, Kay Nguyen, said in an email that the seized art is part of an “ongoing criminal investigation into a smuggling network involving antiquities looted from Bubon in Turkiye and trafficked through Manhattan.”

The statue seized from the Worcester museum is thought to have come from a large family shrine in Turkey of an emperor, possibly Marcus Aurelius or Septimus Severus, and is “likely a life-sized representation of one of their daughters,” the museum’s statement said.

When the museum bought the bust in 1966, the seller said it had been found that same year in southwestern Anatolia, the Roman province of Lycia, according to the statement.

“Although the museum conducted its own research at that time, it now acquires objects with greater diligence,” the statement said.

The museum had never previously received a claim “or learned of any defect in ownership” in the decades since the purchase, the statement said.

The statue is considered “a fascinating example of ancient Roman craft,” according to the museum. Its head and shoulders were together but unattached when the piece was found, with each section reflecting “a different quality of workmanship,” the museum said.

“While the bust and shoulders are treated summarily, the head is sensitively modeled and the hair minutely detailed in carefully combed waves,” the statement said. “The woman’s heavy-lidded gaze betrays a contemplative personality as distant as the emperors themselves.”

