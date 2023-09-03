Millbury woman injured hiking in White Mountains

At about 3 p.m., Jennifer Lambert, 46, was descending the trail, which showcases one of the biggest waterfalls in the state, when she slipped and injured her knee, Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

A Millbury woman was injured Sunday while hiking the Arethusa Falls Trail in New Hampshire’s Crawford Notch State Park, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A passing hiker was able to send a text to rescuers from further down the trail, notifying them of the incident, according to the statement. Rescuers were unable to contact Lambert or her hiking partner.

In the time it took conservation officers and members of the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Service to respond, Lambert was able to further descend the trail with her knee stabilized in a brace. She was given crutches and made it back to the trailhead without assistance at around 5 p.m., officials said.

