New charges filed against Dorchester man arrested in shooting that wounded 8 during J’ouvert celebration

Authorities have filed additional charges, including attempted murder, against Gerald L. Vick Jr., the Dorchester man who prosecutors say fired a makeshift machine gun at the J’ouvert Parade in Dorchester on Aug. 26 during a gunfight that injured eight people, officials said Sunday.

Vick, 30, was ordered held last week in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on multiple illegal gun possession charges, including possession of a machine gun, according to court records, but he was not then charged with firing a weapon during the gunfight.

Vick was additionally charged Friday with six counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm as a subsequent offense, being an armed career criminal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, Boston police said in a statement Sunday.