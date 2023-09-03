New charges filed against Dorchester man arrested in shooting that wounded 8 during J’ouvert celebration

Authorities have filed additional charges, including attempted murder, against Gerald L. Vick Jr., the Dorchester man who prosecutors say fired a makeshift machine gun at the J’ouvert Parade in Dorchester on Aug. 26 during a gunfight that injured eight people, officials said Sunday.
Vick, 30, was ordered held last week in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on multiple illegal gun possession charges, including possession of a machine gun, according to court records, but he was not then charged with firing a weapon during the gunfight.
Vick was additionally charged Friday with six counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm as a subsequent offense, being an armed career criminal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, Boston police said in a statement Sunday.
He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges. An attorney for Vick could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.
The gun Vick allegedly fired was a 9 mm Glock pistol modified with a “sear switch” that makes the weapon fire repeatedly with one pull of the trigger, police said in a report.
Vick is scheduled to return to court Friday.
Two other men, including one who was wounded in the gunfight, and a 17-year-old boy also face charges in the shooting.
