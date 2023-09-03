Plymouth police seek public’s help identifying truck involved in crash that injured motorcyclist

The Plymouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck allegedly involved in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At about 12:17 p.m., Plymouth police responded to a crash near 2171 State Road, where an initial investigation found that an older, dark-colored pickup truck had tried to pass a Honda SUV traveling north and had almost struck a motorcycle traveling south, according to a Saturday statement from Plymouth police.

Police believe the motorcyclist moved over to avoid the truck and thus hit the side of the SUV, leaving the biker seriously injured. The motorcyclist was flown to a regional hospital by a medical helicopter and is expected to survive, police said.