Seekonk police ask residents to shelter in place as officers address ‘mental health crisis’ on Colt Drive

Police released an initial statement on social media just before 3 p.m. encouraging residents to avoid the area but releasing no details. Police posted an update just after 4:30 p.m. saying the ongoing “situation” was contained to a single home on Colt Drive. Police continued to encourage residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Officials in Seekonk asked residents living on or near Colt Drive to shelter in place until further notice on Sunday as police attempted to help “a person experiencing a mental health crisis” in a home on the street, according to the Seekonk Police Department.

“We are working to bring this to a safe resolution,” police said.

Colt Drive is nestled within the southernmost part of Seekonk, which is located on the border between Southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Seekonk police and fire officials and the Bristol district attorney’s office did not immediately reply to requests for comment. No further information was immediately available.

