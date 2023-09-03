This year’s Burning Man is a wet, muddy mess. Here are videos and photos.

Burning Man happens each year in the desert north of Reno, Nev., leading up to and through the Labor Day weekend. The weather is usually dry, sunny, and hot. But not this year.

Rain has turned the gathering into a muddy mess, causing organizers and authorities to close roads and entrance gates. Potentially thousands of people are stuck there, waiting for things to dry out. Organizers have provided an online “2023 Wet Playa Survival Guide.”

One person has died this year at the event, but officials have not provided details.