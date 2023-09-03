This year’s Burning Man is a wet, muddy mess. Here are videos and photos.

Burning Man happens each year in the desert north of Reno, Nev., leading up to and through the Labor Day weekend. The weather is usually dry, sunny, and hot. But not this year.
Rain has turned the gathering into a muddy mess, causing organizers and authorities to close roads and entrance gates. Potentially thousands of people are stuck there, waiting for things to dry out. Organizers have provided an online “2023 Wet Playa Survival Guide.”
One person has died this year at the event, but officials have not provided details.
Organizers said they can handle the rain and mud. “Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another. We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” they said in a statement. “It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”
The event is a gathering of free-spirited people who arrive from throughout the US West, the country, and even from other nations. BurningMan.org says it’s “is a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world.” The website adds that “the nonprofit Burning Man Project produces the annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, and provides year-round support, connection, education, and grants to an ever-growing network of Regional Burning Man communities in more than 40 US states and 35 countries.”
Burning Man hit by heavy rains, now mud soaked.— scott budman (@scottbudman) September 2, 2023
People there told to conserve food and water as they shelter in place.
(Video: Josh Keppel) pic.twitter.com/DuBj0Ejtb8