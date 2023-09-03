Reading the comics with a lump in the throat

I doubt it was planned between the cartoonists, but two of the Globe’s comic strips in recent weeks have been addressing life phases that many of us of a certain age recall with bittersweet nostalgia. Arlo and Janis are wrestling with whether to sell their home and live in a condo near their son and daughter-in-law. The family in For Better or For Worse is sending their son away to college. In that bus station departure, the father says, “Well, this is it! You’re finally leaving the nest, aren’t you?” To which the son replies with a hug, “Thanks for teaching me how to fly.”

Comics aren’t always funny. They don’t need to be.