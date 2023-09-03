US will be clashing with Russia and China for a long time

Jeff Jacoby’s column on China relations made some good points (“Victory, not détente, is the right American strategy toward Beijing,” Ideas, Aug. 27). The United States (and all other democracies — Jacoby ignored that point) should make it clear to China that invading Taiwan would end very badly and that the Uyghur genocide is beyond the bounds of civilized behavior.

However, ultimately, the piece doesn’t hold much water. Jacoby accepts as fact that the Reagan administration’s hard-line policies caused the Soviet Union to fail, but that’s a leap. It would have disintegrated sooner or later, and President Reagan, for all his bluster, met with Mikhail Gorbachev to discuss peace initiatives. Our supposed “victory” over the Soviet Union wasn’t permanent; now we’re in a standoff with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which isn’t much of an improvement over the Soviet Union other than not having Eastern Europe and the Baltics under its brutal yoke.