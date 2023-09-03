La Salle Academy’s Phoenyx Silva blasts away, North Andover ace Brigid Gaffny on target in A Shot for Life softball showcase

Phoenyx Silva slugged 10 home runs in the final round, and she needed every one to capture the A Shot For Life Home Run Derby championship. The Uxbridge resident, a junior at La Salle Academy in Rhode Island, cleared the fence at New England Baseball Complex with ease to the enjoyment of those on hand.

After catching her breath, her father Dave, who pitched to her, greeted his daughter with a big high five.

NORTHBOROUGH –– Just after time ran out, Phoenyx Silva took three steps forward onto the turf beyond the batter’s box and leaned over onto her bat and exhaled.

Dighton-Rehoboth sophomore Camryn Cloonan finished in second place with nine homers. Governor’s Academy sophomore Angelina Maroz, a Merrimac resident, hit eight to place third, and King Philip sophomore Ali Gill came in fourth with a pair of blasts in the final round.

Dave Silva offered words of encouragement to his daughter to power through exhaustion on a hot day, as Phoenyx kept drilling one towering shot after another. After clubbing 43 home runs in the first round to advance, Silva won her quarterfinal matchup with 13 before reaching double digits again in the finals.

“After I threw the first pitch, I could see it in her eyes,” said Dave Silva. “It took two seconds and the competitor came out like that.”

With a slew of Division 1 interest, Phoenyx Silva wanted to compete against the best but also identifies with the values of the foundation.

“I love to help people,” she said. “I actually want to become a biology major and be a chiropractor, so I think this is a great addition to what I want to become. It’s honestly just great. It’s my first time doing it and it’s awesome.”

It was the fourth annual HR derby put on by A Shot For Life, raising $90,000 for tandem CAR-T cell therapy research at the Massachusetts General Hospital cancer center.

A Shot For Life works with the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots in different capacities, but the Red Sox were the first to put their logo on the sleeves of each competitor’s jersey. For founder and CEO Mike Slonina, who stood in front of his living room television as a child and mimicked catchers like Jason Varitek, the partnership is a sign of progress.

“I will remember for the rest of my career that the Red Sox were the first brand to ever put their logo on a jersey,” said Slonina. “That was a really, really special thing. I’ve been building this since I was 17 years old, I basically dedicated every day to get to this point, and where we’re going from here. It means the absolute world to me that the Red Sox are supporting us in this way and we can’t say thank you enough.”

North Andover senior Brigid Gaffny won the pitching competition, showcasing pinpoint accuracy. Gaffny garnered the most points in two events and placed second in a third. The events consisted of pitching into a backstop and aiming for corners, throwing to the same target from behind the pitcher’s mound, and putting accuracy to the test by knocking down bowling pins.

“I came in with the mind-set that it’s not about winning, it’s about the morals of the foundation and having fun,” said Gaffny. “It’s really about raising money for cancer, not about winning. I’m really grateful that I got to be a part of this amazing foundation and winning is a bonus.”

Dighton-Rehoboth sophomore Camryn Cloonan slugged nine homers in the final round to earn runner-up honors Sunday in Northborough. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

High school softball players lined up for the national anthem before the A Shot for Life Home Run Derby Sunday in Northborough. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Phoenyx Silva of La Salle Academy clutched the blue bat presented to the champion of the A Shot for Life Home Run Derby. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.