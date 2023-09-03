Masataka Yoshida’s strong showing includes three-run homer in Red Sox’ win

That changed Sunday with a three-run home run in the fourth inning that boosted the Sox to a 7-3 victory against the Royals.

Then he fell off sharply, hitting .253 with a .669 OPS in his first 41 games after the All-Star break with only three home runs. Yoshida struck out only 26 times over 158 at-bats but the contact he made was often weak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masataka Yoshida was one of the most productive players in the Red Sox lineup over the first half of the season.

With runners on first and third and one out, Yoshida pulled a changeup from Zack Greinke over the wall in right field for his 14th home run.

“A big swing for me,” Yoshida said via an interpreter. “I’ve been working on my swing in batting practice. I needed to take it into the game.”

Yoshida also had an opposite-field single against Greinke in the second inning. He has been working on his timing at the plate.

The 39-year-old Greinke is long past his All-Star prime. But the Sox were heartened to see Yoshida have a productive day.

“He’s been feeling better the last few days,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s been grinding through a few things. But little by little his swing is getting back.

“He took some good cuts, he let it fly. That’s a good sign.”

Caution for Verdugo

Alex Verdugo came out of the game during the sixth inning with what the team described as a tight left hamstring.

Verdugo said he felt something chasing down a ball hit to right field by Salvador Perez.

With pitching coach Dave Bush at the mound talking to righthander Maurico Llovera, Verdugo motioned to the dugout. Cora and athletic trainer David Herrera walked out to right and Verdugo accompanied them back to the dugout.

“I think it’ll be a day or two. It’s nothing bad,” Verdugo said. “I didn’t want to take any chances.”

On to Tampa Bay for three vs. Rays

On Monday, the Sox open a three-game series at Tampa Bay. The Sox are 1-7 against the Rays this season.

The series marks the first time the teams have met since June 3-5 at Fenway Park.

The Sox have Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford lined up for the first two games. A starter is undecided upon for Wednesday but Cora indicated they could push back James Paxton and use Nick Pivetta as a conventional starter or following an opener.

Paxton is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in his last six starts with opponents posting a 1.065 OPS.

“We’ll see what we do during the week,” Cora said. “We’ll talk to Pax.”

Paxton couldn’t get through two innings Friday against the Royals, giving up six runs. He described his pitches as “lifeless.”

The Rays’ starters will be Aaron Civale, Zach Elfin, and Tyler Glasnow.

Civale played for Northeastern from 2014-16. The Rays acquired the righthander from the Guardians on July 31. He is 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA in five starts for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were 47-19 on June 9. They are 36-35 since.

“They looked like the greatest team in the history of the game the way they played” Cora said. “They’ve been banged up but they keep playing good baseball.”

Bernardino activated, Whitlock on bereavement leave

Lefthander Brennan Bernardino was activated off the COVID-19 injured list and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Righthander Garrett Whitlock was placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for at least three days … Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., son of the former Canton High star and big league pitcher, was 1 for 5 but saw 34 pitches in those at-bats … The Sox are 54-3 when leading after six innings … Righthander Zack Kelly is scheduled to pitch for Single A Salem on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday as he continues a rehabilitation assignment. Kelly, who is from nearby Roanoke, Va., is coming back from an elbow injury … The Royals have lost 15 of 18 games and are 0-8-1 in their last nine series … John Martin, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, threw out the first pitch and waved to the crowd. Martin saw combat in Germany and Belgium and was awarded a Bronze Star … Players from both teams had gold ribbon decals on their jerseys in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Sox will have a pregame ceremony Friday to celebrate 300 children who have battled cancer in conjunction with the Jimmy Fund, the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation, and Sophia’s Fund.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.