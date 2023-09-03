Red Sox go back-to-back against the Royals, with Chris Sale working five grueling, shutout innings for this win

It was far more grueling than easy. On a 95-degree day, Sale threw 100 pitches over those five innings. The Royals drew only two walks but they fouled off 17 pitches, making Sale work for every out.

The lefthander threw five scoreless innings, allowing only two hits in a game the Red Sox went on to win, 7-3.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A glance at the box score would suggest Chris Sale had an easy day against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Red Sox had a reliever warming up as Sale pitched in the fifth inning. When he walked No. 9 hitter Dairon Blanco with two outs, manager Alex Cora popped out of the dugout.

Cora usually comes to the mound only to make a pitching change. This time he tapped Sale on the chest and told him to finish the inning.

Sale fired two fastballs for called strikes on Maikel Garcia then located a slider that he grounded to shortstop to end the inning.

Only then was Sale (6-3) done. It was the 120th win of his career.

The Sox (71-66) took two of three in the series from the Royals. They open a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday afternoon.

In a scoreless game, Justin Turner drew a leadoff walk against Zack Greinke in the fourth inning. Triston Casas followed with a double to left field that was misplayed by Samad Taylor.

With one out, Masataka Yoshida lined a changeup over the wall in right field for his 14th home run. The homer was his fourth since the All-Star break.

Adam Duvall added a solo homer in the sixth inning, his 19th. In the seventh, the Sox scored one run on a throwing error and another on Turner’s sacrifice fly. Rafael Devers had an RBI double in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Sox used four relievers for an inning each following Sale. That included Kenley Jansen, who had not pitched since Wednesday. Veteran closers aren’t generally big fans of non-save situations and Jansen allowed two runs on three hits.

Right fielder Alex Verdugo left the game in the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.