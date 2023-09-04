Reliable rockers from Arctic Monkeys at TD Garden

For the first few minutes of Sunday’s packed show at TD Garden — which opened with a menacing, growling-synth rendition of “Sculptures of Anything Goes” from “The Car” — it seemed that frontman Alex Turner and company might beckon their audience fully into this brave new world. Their stage design, reminiscent of a 1970s talk-show set broadcasting live footage with a vintage videotape filter, certainly suggested as much. But from riff-y second song “Brianstorm” onward through most of the night, it was rock ’n’ roll business as usual for Arctic Monkeys.

The decade following their landmark 2013 record “AM” has been an evolutionary period for UK quartet Arctic Monkeys. After making their name with an adrenalized strain of garage rock that grew into the stylish, arena-sized jams of that worldwide breakthrough, 2018′s lounge-y “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” and last year’s retro-flavored, orchestrally-minded “The Car” have found them pursuing something more measured and enigmatic. Where once they were party-starters, they now seek to survey the morning (or the years) after.

Frontman Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys at TD Garden. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Oldies populated much of the set. “Do Me a Favour,” from sophomore effort “Favourite Worst Nightmare,” rode a wave of tense energy to a frantic endpoint. “Pretty Visitors,” reaching back to 2009′s “Humbug,” assumed a larger-than-life quality amid dramatic lighting and extra puffs of chemical smoke. Cuts from the band’s 2006 debut, including signature tune “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor,” pared the core foursome of Turner, bassist Nick O’Malley, guitarist Jamie Cook, and drummer Matt Helders down to its rawest, most immediate iteration.

“AM,” meanwhile, remained the most represented of any of the band’s work, with seven tracks forming the crowd-pleasing backbone of the show. A standout “Arabella” spotlighted the trademark stomp of Helders’s drumming and nodded to the heavy metal in its DNA with the split-second tease of a Black Sabbath riff. Nocturnal drunk-dial meditations “Do I Wanna Know?” and “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?” earned especially enthusiastic reactions from an audience already hanging on Turner’s every word.

Arctic Monkeys onstage at TD Garden. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Still, the night’s most intriguing moments proved to lurk at its edges. Set-closing new song “Body Paint” allowed the band to sink into a satisfying extended jam for the first time all night, and lead “Car” single “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” opened the encore with Turner commanding the Garden as a forlorn crooner, getting his wish as the titular orb descended to illuminate the room at its conclusion.

It was back to “AM” and its towering “R U Mine?” to close out the evening, though, a final reminder that even as Arctic Monkeys continue to stretch the traditional constraints of a rock band in the studio, onstage it’s still the role they feel born to play.