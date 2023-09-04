This week’s TV: ‘Dreaming Whilst Black,’ a ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff, and uncovering gay murders

In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia, where gay men were known to gather. For the next 35 years, Steve Johnson, his brother, a tech pioneer who lives in Cambridge, would work to solve the mystery of exactly what happened.

On Wednesday, Hulu is premiering a four-part docuseries called “Never Let Him Go” that tells a powerful, painful story. ( Here’s the trailer .)

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Sept. 4-Sept. 10.

Advertisement

The death was initially considered a suicide by Australian police, which Steve, who was very close to his brother, did not believe. He pushed for decades to have the death reinvestigated, and at long last, in 2017, a coroner determined that Scott had died as the result of a hate crime. In 2020, an Australian man was charged, and, ultimately, after he changed his initial guilty plea of murder, he was found guilty of manslaughter.

Steve Johnson, in the docuseries “Never Let Him Go." ABC News Studios

Turns out there were other homophobic murders — some estimate 88 — near Sydney beaches between 1975 and 2010, and they were generally considered suicides or accidents at the time and went largely uninvestigated.

“These cases aren’t so impossible to solve,” Steve Johnson recently told the Globe’s James Sullivan. “Right after Scott’s killer was apprehended in 2020, there was a big surge in public interest to get after these other cases.” In June, another man was convicted of killing a gay man near Sydney back in 1987.

Steve Johnson’s work fighting police indifference to these cases makes me think of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” It tells another, better-known story about how police passivity regarding gay crimes enabled Andrew Cunanan’s murder of the fashion mogul.

Advertisement

LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo in "The Changeling," premiering Friday. APPLE TV+

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Based on the horror novel by Victor LaValle, Apple TV+’s “The Changeling” is an eight-parter starring LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo as new parents. He goes looking for her after she does something disturbing and disappears. Maybe Apple’s take — it’s “a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed” — is more revealing. (Trailer here.) Adina Porter, Alexis Louder, Malcolm Barrett, and Samuel T. Herring also star. Created by Kelly Marcel, the show premieres on Friday.

2. These days, Comedy Central relies heavily on syndicated shows like “The Office,” with only three scripted originals on its schedule — “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” “Digman!,” and “South Park.” Nevertheless, it is premiering a TV movie, “Office Race,” starring Beck Bennett — I’ve missed seeing him on “Saturday Night Live” — as an aimless guy who’s driven to one-up his annoying, exercise-obsessed boss, played by Joel McHale. He decides to train for a marathon, because there is no better motivator than spite. Also featuring Kelsey Grammer, Alyson Hannigan, J.B. Smoove, and Kylie Bunbury, the movie — trailer here — premieres Monday at 8 p.m.

3. The British comedy series “Dreaming Whilst Black” comes to these shores Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime (and on Paramount+ With Showtime). It’s about an HR worker played by show co-creator Adjani Salmon who is hoping to drop his day job and make it as a filmmaker. (Here’s the trailer.) He has a love interest, a best friend, parents with high expectations, lots of fantasies, and questions about selling out, ambition, and finding a place in a predominantly white industry.

Advertisement

4. “Dead” heads, AMC has you covered with yet another show in the franchise. This one is called “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” and is set after the end of the original series. Norman Reedus reprises his role as Daryl, with Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis playing new characters. Daryl washes ashore in France, where the zombie virus originated, and works to figure out how he got there and why. The six episodes (trailer here) premiere Sunday at 9 p.m.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” A documentary celebrating the rock ‘n’ roll architect and his legacy. CNN, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Predators” Tom Hardy narrates this nature series. Netflix, Wednesday

“The Afterparty” The season finale and the big reveal. Apple TV+, Wednesday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Only Murders in the Building” The third season is a silly pleasure. Hulu

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” Sigourney Weaver stars in this domestic-abuse drama. Amazon

“Minx” The comedy returns in good form for season two. Starz

“Justified: City Primeval” Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in this miniseries. FX, Hulu

“The Afterparty” Season two of the murder-mystery comedy is set at a wedding. Apple TV+

“Full Circle” A dynamic thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Max

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.