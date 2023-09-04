89-year-old dies after he was hit by a car driven by 16-year-old in New Hampshire, police say

An 89-year-old died after he was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old Monday morning in Bridgewater, N.H., officials said.
New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Monday that the identity of the driver was currently being withheld due to the person’s age.
Bridgewater police went to Mayhew Turnpike at about 9:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car, State Police said.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling northbound on Mayhew Turnpike when it entered the breakdown lane and struck a pedestrian,” the statement said.
Donald Estes, 89, of Bridgewater, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the crash, State Police said.
State Police, the Bridgewater Fire Department, and Bristol EMS also responded to the scene, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation, State Police said.
