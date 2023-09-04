89-year-old dies after he was hit by a car driven by 16-year-old in New Hampshire, police say

An 89-year-old died after he was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old Monday morning in Bridgewater, N.H., officials said.

New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Monday that the identity of the driver was currently being withheld due to the person’s age.

Bridgewater police went to Mayhew Turnpike at about 9:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and a car, State Police said.