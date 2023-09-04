A boy lost his father to gun violence. His mother is throwing birthday parties for kids who share similar grief.

In three hours, the room will be transformed into a Lilo and Stitch-themed luau for the birthday girl, 10-year-old Jahzara Waltower McLean. But in this moment, it is a constellation of ribbon, leaves, and sparkling fabric, and McIntosh, a lifelong lover of event planning, is deep in the throes of executing her first party with a purpose.

“We’re gonna have to get creative with this balloon arch!” she calls to a friend on the other side of the room, her voice nearly drowned by the high-powered whir of the air pump.

Shiaka McIntosh is sitting on the floor of a Hyde Park apartment, wrangling an army of blue and purple balloons. As she reaches for one, three more are sent softly bouncing across the living room.

“I’ve always been big on birthdays, but now I’m bigger on it for a better reason,” she said.

This summer, McIntosh, 37, launched Parties from Above — a project to organize free birthday parties for children whose parents have died suddenly or unexpectedly. The requests flooded in almost immediately. Currently, McIntosh is a one-woman operation, handmaking decorations out of her Dorchester home and shouldering much of the cost herself, but she started a GoFundMe in July and hopes to soon develop the initiative into a full-fledged nonprofit.

The project was inspired by her son, Marcus Hall II, whose father, Marcus Hall, was shot to death seven years ago outside a Mattapan barber shop as the little boy looked on. The following spring, she decided to go all out for her son’s fifth birthday, but still remembers the weathered look on his young face — equal parts amazement, delight, and anguish — at the end of the party, the first one without his father.

“He just broke down and cried,” she said. “That was when I realized his birthdays will never, ever be the same. No matter how many balloons I buy, it just never changed the fact that his father’s never coming back.”

Shiaka McIntosh embraces her son, Marcus Hall II, while she works on birthday party decorations at her home in Roxbury. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Rather than despair, the fossil of this memory produced a deep resolve, one that resurfaced suddenly after McIntosh learned in December that one of her friends, Jakeyma Mone’ Waltower McLean, had died of a drug overdose, her body discovered in the apartment by her only child. The little girl, Jahzara, turned 10 in July, and as McIntosh spent months mourning, she couldn’t ignore the parallels between McLean and her own son, now 11.

“Normally every birthday, who do you think of? Family — your mother, your dad, your siblings. And these kids are never gonna experience the excitement moms get from buying gifts at birthdays, [celebrating] the day she gave birth to you,” McIntosh said. “I thought about how many other children have lost moms, lost dads ... [and] I know I can’t fill the void, but I want to make them smile, to make their birthday fulfilling at least for that day.”

McIntosh reached out to McLean’s grandmother, Francetta Waltower, who was overcome with gratitude when McIntosh arrived early in the afternoon on her granddaughter’s birthday to transform the Hyde Park apartment into a Hawaiian oasis.

Waltower, 54, took a short break from decorating to rest in an armchair, brushing Stitch-shaped balloons out of her way as McIntosh and her friends frantically assembled the balloon arch and taped grass skirts to the tablecloths. The smell of Caribbean spices floated up from the kitchen as another family friend put the finishing touches on a pot of red beans and rice.

“This is amazing. I’m so grateful for all the help I’m getting,” Waltower said, laughing as her thought was interrupted by the sudden pop of a bursting balloon. “I really wanted her to have a party, and we would have somehow made it work, but I’m thankful [McIntosh] was able to help out. No one person can do this by themselves.”

Just before 5 p.m., McIntosh put the finishing touches on the luau, arranging giant purple letters to spell out “Z A R A,” and adjusting a cheerful cutout of Stitch so that his smile peeked out from behind the balloons. Beside the number 10 spelled out in lights, a floor-to-ceiling purple banner displayed a photo of McLean and her mother, with the words “I’m your #1 fan” printed across the bottom. “I love you,” it read underneath.

As she opened the apartment door and stepped inside, the birthday girl, nails freshly painted, gasped. Shock quickly gave way to excitement and then, later, to tears of both sorrow and joy.

Jahzara Waltower McLean opens up her presents at her 10th birthday celebration. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

“I was surprised, but it was really good!” Jahzara said, reflecting on the party a few days later. “Lilo and Stitch is my favorite movie — I think I’ve seen it a thousand times, and I love Stitch.”

Her grandmother added: “I know she didn’t expect it to look like that. It really was a job well done.”

Less than 48 hours later, McIntosh was once again busy, this time setting up for her second party, in Somerville. Though she has full days of work as a nursing assistant when she’s not party planning, McIntosh said she has already agreed to do three more birthdays this month, with another handful lined up for the rest of the year.

“I just want to change all these children’s birthdays forever,” she said. “Like, I want it to get so big eventually that their sweet sixteens can be fully covered by my foundation.”

Currently, she relies on the support of friends and word of mouth — a Roxbury-based event planner volunteered an hour of her services to help with McLean’s party, while a Rhode Island cupcake shop donated a cake — but McIntosh is also seeking the support of state legislators to help her nonprofit off the ground.

“Growing up in Dorchester, we’ve seen the same things: that our fathers, and now our mothers, are dying from violence in the community, and it leaves a family behind,” said Representative Christopher Worrell, who represents parts of Boston and went to high school with McIntosh.

Worrell said when his old classmate approached him with her idea, he thought immediately of Herman Maxwell “Max” Hylton, the beloved 43-year-old barber who was shot to death inside his Dorchester barbershop last year.

“He left six children, and those six children are never gonna see their father again,” he said. “Being community-based and seeing how this affects our children, [and having the opportunity] just to celebrate them, I had to be a part of it.”

Worrell said he plans to earmark some of the Legislature’s discretionary funding in next year’s budget for Parties from Above, and has encouraged McIntosh to apply for other grants at the city and state level. In the meantime, she is thinking about how she can use her parties to surpass the fun of a single day’s celebration and build community for children like her son, who lost parents to sudden death.

“They’re heroes to me,” she said of the kids. “They have to get up, go to school, still try to get good grades and push in the back of their mind, ‘Mommy’s dead,’ ‘Daddy’s dead.’ That’s tough to deal with psychologically.”

She added: “Your mom is not gonna be there, your dad isn’t gonna be there, but I want to grow with some of these kids so they know they’re not alone.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.