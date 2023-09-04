City, firefighters reach tentative contract agreement, Wu says

“Pending ratification, this tentative agreement is the result of months of staying at the table together, bargaining focused on what our city needs, what our communities need, and what the brave individuals who keep them safe need every day,” Wu said at the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Labor Day breakfast.

Details were not immediately available on the specifics of the tentative contract, which she said the two sides had reached on Sunday. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 718 deferred comment to the mayor’s office, which said more details would be available after the agreement is ratified.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the city’s firefighters union hammered out a new labor contract, the mayor announced Monday in a surprising move following an acrimonious process to wrap up one of the last major open labor agreements.

The agreement would need the approval of a majority of the 1,600-member union’s rank and file to go into effect.

The news of an agreement of any sort is a sharp departure from the tenor of previous public clashes between the mayor and fire union leadership, which has battled with her since the opening days of Wu’s nearly two-year tenure.

In the early months of 2022, union members holding signs that read “Mayor Wu Burns Firefighters” picketed outside of mayoral events as firefighters pushed back on Wu’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, eventually suing. Ultimately, the two sides came to an agreement early this year to drop the mandates, which were never enforced.

Contract negotiations didn’t seem much more promising, as the firefighters in April filed what’s the first step toward state arbitration. Union representatives at the time claimed there was a “communication breakdown,” and they were seeking state help in resolving it.

At the time, the union leadership maintained they didn’t intend to actually take it to third-party state Joint Labor-Management Committee arbitrators, who could hand down a binding contract that both sides would have to live with.

The Wu’s administration blasted the firefighters’ “unilateral rush” to the state.

The state did take jurisdiction in late May, but now, if the tentative agreement passes muster with the union members, this issue will be put to bed without arbitrators having to step in.

If the firefighters’ contract matter is closed, the only outstanding ones will be those of the sworn police bargaining units. The state has taken jurisdiction of the largest, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which is expected to begin pre-arbitration mediation soon.

Wu came into office with essentially all contracts open, but her administration has reached agreements on all the rest.

Staff writer Spencer Buell contributed to this report.

