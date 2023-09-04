Four-alarm fire displaces 35 residents in Dorchester

The fire extended to the home next door as well as behind it on Oakley Street, Alkins said.

The blaze started at the rear of 31 Holiday St. on all floors of the triple-decker home at around 3:30 p.m., said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the fire department.

A four-alarm fire in Dorchester on Monday displaced 35 residents, the Boston Fire Department said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A second home on Oakley Street and a third home on Holiday Street were also damaged from the fire, he said. Five homes in total were involved in the blaze.

Tenants from three buildings were displaced, Alkins said. Three dogs and one cat were also displaced.

The Boston Fire Department posted images on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing multiple firefighters battling the smoky blaze.

The Red Cross, Neighborhood Services, and the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance were helping the residents find housing Monday night, he said.

The fire investigation unit was at the scene Monday night to determine the cause, as well as some firefighters to monitor hot spots.

Boston Police Department also responded to the scene, said Officer Micheal Torigian, a department spokesperson.

Police closed traffic on Geneva, Westville, and Bowdoin streets, Torigian said.

