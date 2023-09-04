Gasoline tanker overturns, burns on Interstate 84 in Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A tractor trailer carrying over 8,000 gallons (30,000 liters) of gasoline along Interstate 84 overturned and burst into flames after an accident, shutting down the highway overnight as the fire burned down.
The tanker rolled over after an accident involving a passenger vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound side of the highway in Manchester, just east of Hartford. The tanker caught fire and exploded several times, a statement from the Manchester Fire Department said.
Tonight at 2100, Manchester Fire responded to interstate 84 eastbound at exit 60 for a report of a tractor trailer fire. The first fire company arrived on scene at 2109 and found a motor vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a gasoline tanker. The tanker was fully loaded with 8,300 gallons of gasoline. It rolled over and caught fire with several explosions occurring. A defensive operation was set up and ultimately the decision was made to let the fire burn itself out. Three patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Manchester fire responded with all six companies and received mutual aid from Glastonbury Fire Department and City of Hartford Fire Department | Hartford CT. Jurisdictional coverage was provided by South Windsor FIRE Department, East Hartford Fire Department and Bolton Fire DepartmentThe scene is presently being managed by CT DEEP, CT DOT and Connecticut State Police. Despite the large volume of fire, there are minimal environmental impacts and minimal damage to the highway itself. At this time all eastbound lanes of interstate 84 are closed. #manchesterctfirePosted by Manchester Fire Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023
Three people were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters decided to let the fire burn itself down, the statement said.
I-84 traffic was shut down in both directions Sunday night. One eastbound lane remained closed early Monday.