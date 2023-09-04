Green Line delays cleared after trolley hits bus; no injuries reported, officials say

The Green Line experienced afternoon delays after a trolley hit an MBTA bus on Monday at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Tremont Street, according to transportation officials. There were no injuries and the bus was placed back into service, they said.

The incident caused delays of about 20 minutes on the E Branch eastbound, as well as between North Station and Medford/Tufts, an MBTA spokesperson said.

It happened at about 4:20 p.m., the spokesperson said.