Green Line delays cleared after trolley hits bus; no injuries reported, officials say

The Green Line experienced afternoon delays after a trolley hit an MBTA bus on Monday at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Tremont Street, according to transportation officials. There were no injuries and the bus was placed back into service, they said.
The incident caused delays of about 20 minutes on the E Branch eastbound, as well as between North Station and Medford/Tufts, an MBTA spokesperson said.
It happened at about 4:20 p.m., the spokesperson said.
The delays were cleared by 5:25 p.m., according to MBTA officials.
Green Line Update: This delay has cleared.https://t.co/ZeazycAlbO— MBTA (@MBTA) September 4, 2023
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an email that the accident “was very minor in nature” and “the bus was placed back into service.”
Advertisement
More information would be available once reports are complete, Sullivan said.
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.