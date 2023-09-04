scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Two injured, one arrested after a shooting at a Mattapan nightclub

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 4, 2023, 31 minutes ago

Two people were injured, and a suspect was arrested after an earning morning shooting in Mattapan Monday, officials said.

Around 12:45 a.m., Boston Police responded to a report of a person shot at Macumba Latina on River Street, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson, said.

A victim with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital, Boyle said. Another shooting victim went to the hospital on their own accord with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested, and a firearm were recovered, Boyle said.

Police have not released the identities of the shooter or those injured.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

