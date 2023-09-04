Union leaders take a confident tone as Labor Day arrives amid high-profile strikes

“We know these greedy exploitative corporate CEOs need to feel the power and sometimes the wrath of workers who understand, it’s better in a union,” said Darlene Lombos, executive secretary-treasurer of the Greater Boston Labor Council, which hosts the gathering each year.

Amid a national surge in union activism, labor leaders projected confidence Monday at Boston’s annual Labor Day breakfast at the Park Plaza hotel, fresh off a contract victory for UPS delivery drivers and successful union drives at fast food restaurants and cafes, with a fight still underway for workers in the entertainment industry, and with another among auto workers possibly on the horizon.

The breakfast this year did in fact kick off in the midst of an historic face-off between workers and owners in the film and television industries, which has seen scribes in the Writers Guild of America, and performers in the Screen Actors Guild, on strike since May and July, respectively.

Both have called for pay that better compensates them for their contributions to film and television in an era defined by a pivot to streaming platforms, as well as protection from the negative consequences of artificial intelligence and other technological advancements and their use in creating content.

Their concerns about the structure of the gig economy and the encroachment of AI on their jobs were shared by others in the room.

“Everything we stand for is under attack by greedy CEOs, app-based companies, artificial intelligence, and anything else they can do to increase their profits and screw the workers,” said Steve Tolman, the outgoing president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. “Artificial intelligence must have standards. Most importantly, it must have ethics. Without it, we will all be annihilated, sisters and brothers. That is what we all must be fighting for.”

In a speech, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she aspired to harness the “momentum” of the national labor movement here at home.

She pointed to some wins at home for labor, including Boston Firefighters Local 718, which she announced had come to a tentative agreement just one day earlier on a contract with the city after months of negotiations.

She also announced her administration is pursuing a “wage theft ordinance” that she said would put “the city of Boston on the side of ensuring that workers get paid.”

After the morning’s events, attendees planned to take to the street for a rally and march in support of SAG-AFTRA beginning at nearby Statler Park.

