Worcester police chief abruptly retires

“I want to thank Chief Sargent for his dedicated years of service to the city. I value the relationship we established between the department and my administration to serve the community,” City manager Eric D. Batista said upon announcing Sargent’s departure.

Steven M. Sargent left the force after 37 years with the department, the last seven of which he served as chief, the city announced Friday.

The Worcester police chief retired suddenly last week, stepping away from a department that is under federal investigation.

Batista said the city had seen a “significant decline” in crime over the years Sargent led the department. The city also credited him with pushing community-policing efforts and undertaking a reorganization and modernization effort of the department.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the city that I grew up in and raised a family in,” Sargent said in the statement that the city released Friday. “To the residents of Worcester, I appreciate all of your support over the years and enjoyed working in partnership as we improved public safety and addressed quality of life issues together.”

Sargent’s departure comes as the US Department of Justice is investigating the department. The agency launched a civil probe in November into whether the city’s police engaged in excessive force or practiced discriminatory policing based on race or sex. Federal officials said at the time that they intend to evaluate how Worcester officers interact with the public, collect evidence, and complete investigations, and the review also will include the police department’s “systems of accountability,” including on how it addresses misconduct and discipline.

Sargent also has faced his own criticism. Last month, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette newspaper reported that a police officer had threatened to sue over what his lawyer described in a letter as harassing behavior.

Timothy Burke, the lawyer for Robert J. Belsito, the police officer, told the Globe on Monday that he expects to file a lawsuit in the coming weeks.

The initial press release announcing Sargent’s abrupt departure, timestamped 1:06 p.m. Friday, said “an interim Police Chief will be announced at a later time.” Less than four hours later, a subsequent release announced Deputy Chief Paul B. Saucier would serve as the interim chief “effective immediately.”

Saucier is a 29-year veteran of the department, according to the city.

The city and the police department did not respond to requests for comment on Monday, which was a holiday.

