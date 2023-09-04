Worcester high school student dies following spicy chip challenge

Police have yet to confirm the cause of death.

Harris Wolobah, 14, died after participating in a social media challenge involving eating an extremely spicy chip, according to a GoFundMe page created by family. The family said the teen had complications following the “One Chip Challenge,” according to the page.

“Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!” organizer Tashia Roberts, on behalf of the Lama and Wolobah family, wrote on the GoFundMe page for funeral costs that had raised more than $20,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

“The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable,” they wrote.

Wolobah wasn’t feeling well in school Friday and went to the nurse’s office, according to Worcester Schools spokesperson Dan O’Brien. Wolobah was then dismissed early so his parents could take him home.

Worcester police, paramedics, and fire personnel responded to a medical call they received later that day at 4:30 p.m. involving a 14-year-old at a Rustic Drive address, Worcester police spokesperson Sean Murtha wrote in a statement to the Globe. According to Murtha, Wolobah was unresponsive and not breathing and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The case is under investigation by the medical examiner as of Monday morning Murtha said.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School,” Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez wrote in a statement. “My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

The school is offering grief counseling and emotional support services to affected students and staff, she wrote.

Advertisement

The Paqui One Chip Challenge dares users to eat a tortilla chip containing Carolina reaper pepper and Naga viper pepper, and to see how long they can go without consuming something else for relief. The chipmaker’s website advises consumers not to eat the chips if they are sensitive to spicy foods or allergic to peppers, and to seek medical assistance if they experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.

“It is during the most trying times that the community of Worcester comes together and this is one of those times. May we stay focused on allowing the grief and healing process during this difficult time,” wrote Monárrez.









Sarah Raza can be reached at sarah.raza@globe.com. Follow her @sarahmraza.