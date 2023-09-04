For children in foster care, physical spaces matter

There is a rapidly growing body of research demonstrating that the space around us directly impacts our ability to focus, function, feel safe, and develop connection with others. The sights, sounds, smells, textures, and colors around us impact our mood, either triggering past traumas or helping to ameliorate them. By incorporating trauma-informed design into renovation and construction, our physical environments can be a positive force for comfort. This concept has been put to the test over the past three years at state-run family visitation facilities across Massachusetts, and the results are astounding.

The calmness of a space, or the chaos within it, makes a measurable difference in our daily lives. Think about what it feels like to be sitting by a lake, feeling a gentle breeze on your skin and listening to the water lap against the shore, versus standing in the middle of a loud construction site on a sweltering hot day.

In 2020, the Wonderfund, a local nonprofit that partners with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families to support 50,000 young people across the Commonwealth, and the Shah Family Foundation, which deploys private funding and expertise to accelerate innovation in government, joined forces to build trauma-informed spaces for children engaged with DCF. Many of these children have suffered abuse, neglect, or significant family trauma, and visits with biological family members can reignite those feelings. It did not help that these visits occurred in sterile office spaces with bland walls, fluorescent lighting, and uncomfortable furniture.

The staff at DCF does incredible work, but the buildings that housed them were outside their scope. The Wonderfund and the Shah Family Foundation recognized an opportunity to create family friendly spaces that could reduce stress, provide natural opportunities for bonding, and rewrite the script for how families felt walking into a DCF office, all the while demonstrating the impact of trauma-informed design. And that’s exactly what we did.

Together, in the past three years, we have renovated more than 100 family visiting rooms and DCF lobbies across Massachusetts, with more to come. In each renovation, we focus on making simple, trauma-informed design choices, including soft lighting and fabrics, soothing wall colors, and calming visual art. We promote a sense of safety by avoiding clutter and creating clear sight lines. We include age-appropriate games and books for natural opportunities for families to play and read together. And we create sensory-friendly rooms for children with special needs. We execute these transformations ourselves, supported by incredible volunteers from companies and colleges throughout Massachusetts. From sourcing couches that are comfortable and easily cleanable, to framing and hanging wall art, to assembling baby rockers and bookshelves, our teams transform these rooms in just a few hours.

And the results are better than we could have hoped. Reactions from DCF social workers when they walk into the transformed spaces range from speechlessness to weeping. They report that families being served by DCF feel considered, valued, and treated with dignity. And as for the children, our most important client, their anxiety levels are noticeably down as they enter rooms that are quite literally designed for them, distracted and delighted by the cozy furniture, eye-level art, and sensory toys.

This initiative has proven so successful that it has inspired systemic change in the way DCF will plan its new leases going forward, implementing trauma-informed design principles whenever they begin a new build-out. By using money already in the agency’s facilities and procurement budgets, DCF is leading the way in proving that government agencies can make a meaningful difference in the experience of the people they serve — without having to seek additional funding.

To municipal, state, and national leaders looking for new, innovative, and cost-effective ways to improve outcomes for kids in foster care, the walls around them are a great place to start.

Lauren Baker is founder and CEO of the Wonderfund and a former first lady of Massachusetts. Jill Shah is president of the Shah Family Foundation.