State House statue vantage points

What is the basis for the opinion in the Aug. 28 editorial, “It’s time for a new State House frontier for the statue of JFK,” that the statue of Mary Dyer, a Quaker hanged for her missionary work in Boston, “is not a memorial that draws particular attention”? It is a beautiful statue, commemorating a heroic woman, a martyr for religious freedom. It also reminds us of the intolerance of the Puritan founders of the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

She’d like to draw our attention to the Mary Dyer memorial

The statue of Mary Dyer, a Quaker who was hanged for her beliefs, stands outside the State House.

I wish there were a granite bench opposite the Mary Dyer statue, where the editorial proposes to relocate the statue of John F. Kennedy. One could sit on the bench facing her likeness and meditate, quieting the mind, seeking inspiration for courageous action, whether one is an advocate or a legislator or our governor.

Jeanne S. McKnight

Needham





Instead of moving JFK statue, how about reopening State House gates?

Forget about moving the statue of JFK to a more visible spot from the fenced-off area where it stands now. In the spirit of JFK’s New Frontier, let’s reopen the gates of the State House.

Mary Smoyer

Jamaica Plain