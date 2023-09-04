Shot at students demanding diversity ignores red states’ clawbacks

It’s astounding to see Samuel J. Abrams and Harvey Silverglate granted almost 1,000 words in a major metropolitan newspaper to discuss freedom of expression on college campuses yet devote exactly zero of those words to what Republican governors are doing in places such as Texas, Florida, and Virginia to roll back the clock on secondary and post-secondary education. (“A college campus is the last place that should promote a culture of intolerance,” Opinion, Aug. 22).

The authors are quick to chide university students as “coddled.” That’s a crock. Students are rightfully invested in their education and in the values of the institution they choose to attend. Many students see what’s happening to education policy in red states. They see the elimination of high school Advanced Placement courses in African-American studies or the reduction of freedoms for LBGTQ students. When students see what they consider anti-woke forces trying to diminish their educational opportunities, they have a right to speak up.