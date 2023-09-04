On the front lines with a charity responding to the migrant crisis

“We told [the state] that we couldn’t start filling the second floor until we had the … kids-can’t-fly-bars on the window,” said Beth Chambers, the vice president of basic needs for Catholic Charities Boston. Kelley Tuthill, the president of Catholic Charities Boston, said they weren’t sure what age of children they would serve before they opened the shelter earlier this year: “We want to keep people safe. … It’s a lot of little kids.”

The first thing you’ll hear at the Catholic Charities Inn is the sound of children laughing. The next thing you’ll notice is the languages. In a dizzying mix of French, Spanish, English, and Creole, children — mostly Haitian — chatter in a makeshift playroom with donated toys as attentive parents keep watch from the second-floor hallway.

A typical room for a family of four or five people at the Catholic Charities Inn. Carine Hajjar/Globe staff

As the state and country confront an enormous surge in migration, fueled by poor federal immigration policy as well as instability in places like Haiti, Venezuela, and Cuba, charitable groups like Catholic Charities have sprung into action. These contracted shelter operators have adapted to do the impossible — to quickly house the highest number of families the state has ever needed to shelter, according to the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

Located in a vacant hotel in Boston, the Inn opened one section at a time in order to meet the state’s quick deadline and to make sure that the available accommodations were safe for the incoming population. Soon after the playroom was opened, a gate was added to the nearby staircase to corral speedy kids. “Every day is a bit of a learning curve,” Chambers said cheerfully.

The state reached out to Catholic Charities on May 26. Chambers asked the state to have until July 1 to get everything ready, but “they were like no — tomorrow,” she told the editorial board. Exactly one month later, the Inn managed to open its doors. But with the state’s growing list of families in need, Catholic Charities understands the urgency. “It’s a “24/7 program, 365 days a year” operation and this holiday weekend is no exception. “That’s something that our staff know before they start.”

With a housing crisis and an influx of migrants, the state can only meet its right-to-shelter requirements thanks to these crucial partnerships. “We are extremely appreciative. … The level of collaboration and services they’ve provided are exceptional,” a spokesperson from the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities said. While the EOHLC oversees programming and funding, day-to-day operations are carried out by the state’s social service organizations like Catholic Charities, one of the state’s 48 providers that operate an emergency assistance shelter.

As of Aug. 10, according to state data, the number of families in Massachusetts’ shelters was 6,073, up from 3,883 on Jan. 1. The state, which houses more than 3,000 families in permanent units, is also housing an additional 2,399 families in emergency assistance units at hotels, up from 431 families in January. The EOHLC spokesperson said that about half of shelter intakes are newly arrived families. Of the 44 families at the Inn, Chambers estimates that the breakdown of migrants to local families is roughly 80 percent migrants, 20 percent local families.

“We’ve done shelter work for a long, long time now, but this — this is an adventure,” Chambers said. The experience is unprecedented for Catholic Charities Boston, which before this summer hadn’t housed this many families.

Of course there are bound to be some growing pains. Three Haitian parents shared in French that they would like a Creole translator to help with their papers. One of them, a father whose wife died earlier this year, shared that he’d appreciate some child care for his son so he can go to the market and leave the shelter when needed. All three parents said that they’d like to work but have yet to receive permits. Edeline, who’s 32 and has two sons under 10, said she misses Haitian food.

The Catholic Charities staff is responding to these challenges as best they can. “We are working with a Haitian caterer to see if we can get some of the Haitian food in,” Chambers said. The Inn’s security guard can speak Haitian Creole, but the staff is still trying to bring in a translator more frequently. Other issues pile up. There are “literal bandwidth challenges,” Tuthill said. With school starting, the Inn’s Wi-Fi will be tested.

Under the Biden administration, the federal government has released hundreds of thousands of individuals into the United States without immediate plans for migrants to access work permits or permanent shelter, putting the onus of caring for migrants on unprepared state and local governments. On Aug. 8, Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency, calling on the Biden administration to provide more federal assistance and to expedite work authorization for migrants in order to ease the strain placed on service providers. She said that the demand for shelter “increased to levels that our emergency shelter system cannot keep up with.” On Thursday, she announced that 250 members of the National Guard would be deployed to “provide basic services at emergency shelter hotels that do not currently have a contracted service provider” as the state works to “implement a more permanent staffing solution.”

Faced with the realities of broken immigration policy, it falls to service providers like Catholic Charities Boston to do what they can to provide migrants a safe, humane place to live. At the end of a tour, Edeline invited a Globe editorial writer into her room to see a standard family accommodation: two queen beds, a mini fridge, a microwave, and a bathroom. As Chambers thanked Edeline, Edeline dropped to her knees and kissed Chambers’s hands. In a mix of Spanish, Creole, and French, Edeline said Chambers “helps very much” and “is very special.”

The hard work of staffers for organizations like Catholic Charities Inn is what will make it possible for Massachusetts to cope with the current crisis. Chambers helped Edeline to her feet. “We just want you to be happy,” she said.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.