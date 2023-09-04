Agent says Shohei Ohtani plans to continue as two-way player following recovery from elbow injury

Nez Balelo said Monday in Anaheim, Calif., before the Angels hosted the American League-leading Baltimore Orioles that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy. Balelo says the tear is in a different part of the ligament than the spot that was surgically repaired in late 2018 and is still strong.

Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury.

Advertisement

Balelo said Ohtani will continue playing as the Angels’ designated hitter for the foreseeable future this season. Balelo said Ohtani also intends “to be in somebody’s lineup next year DHing when the bell rings.”

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter heading toward a major payday even with his injury.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Astros outslug Rangers

Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve twice hit back-to-back home runs in Arlington, Texas, rookie catcher Yainer Diaz had a three-run shot to cap a big seventh inning, and the Houston Astros beat the struggling Rangers, 13-6, in the opener of a pivotal series between AL West contenders. Houston pulled within a percentage point of first-place Seattle, while Texas is in third but only a game behind.

Corey Seager homered twice for Texas but also committed a costly error at shortstop.

There were nine home runs in all, a single-game record at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

Dubón and Altuve first went deep in the sixth to put Houston up 5-4. The No. 9 hitter and the leadoff man connected consecutively again in the ninth.

Alex Bregman and Altuve each had four hits for the reigning World Series champions.

Advertisement

Cubs’ Steele deals

Justin Steele tossed dominant two-hit ball through eight innings to move into a tie for the major league lead in wins, leading the Cubs past the San Francisco Giants, 5-0, in Chicago.

Steele improved to 16-3, matching the victory total of Atlanta’s Spencer Strider. He struck out a career-high 12 and walked two as the Cubs strengthened their grip on the second NL wild card spot. The lefty hasn’t lost since July 16 when the Red Sox scored six runs (five unearned) — against him.

The Giants have dropped four straight and 17 of their last 25, but are one of four teams within a game of holding the third wild card in the NL.

One of the other wild-card contenders, the Arizona Diamondbacks, had Merrill Kelly (11-6) match a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven dominating innings in a 4-2 win in Phoenix over the Colorado Rockies. Jace Peterson hit a two-run double for Arizona and Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth before closing out his 30th save.

Spencer Steer hit a three-run homer in Cincinnati to help the Reds beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-3. The Reds are part of the NL wild-card congestion and the Mariners lead the AL West by a percentage point over Houston. The Mariners committed two throwing errors, walked four, and hit four batters.

Royals’ Ragans still sharp

Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless, one-hit innings as the Royals beat the White Sox, 12-1, at Kansas City.

Advertisement

The AL Pitcher of the Month for August, Ragans (6-4) struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone. Acquired from Texas in the Aroldis Chapman trade, he is riding a 21-inning scoreless streak.