Bill Belichick has never had a running back break 1,000 yards rushing in back-to-back seasons. What gives?

“Wow,” said Antowain Smith, who was New England’s primary back between 2001 and 2003 and came the closest “I’m kind of stunned with that one. [Bill has] been in the league forever. You would have thought that it would have happened at least once.

“That’s a crazy statistic,” said Corey Dillon, who was New England’s feature back from 2004-2006. “I never knew that.”

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick has been a head coach for 28 years — 23 with the Patriots, and five with the Browns. And not once in that time has he had a running back rush for 1,000 yards or more in back-to-back seasons.

“But you got me with that [stat]. That’s wild.”

In his coaching career, Belichick has had six running backs rush for 1,000 or more yards: Rhamondre Stevenson (2022), LeGarrette Blount (2016), Stevan Ridley (2012), BenJarvus Green-Ellis (2010), Dillon (2004), and Smith (2001). While all of them ran behind stout offensive lines, and many were part of Super Bowl championship teams, each fell short of reaching the milestone in back-to-back seasons. Smith came the closest, with 1,157 rushing yards in 2001 and 982 yards in 2002.

“We had good teams — and we had some pretty damn good backs as well,” Smith said. “It wasn’t a talent thing, I can tell you that much.

“I never really thought about it [in 2002]. We ended up missing the playoffs that year. We were trying to defend our Super Bowl title, and we didn’t make the playoffs. I didn’t know I came that close to 1,000 yards — we were just thinking about getting into the postseason.”

So how odd is this statistical quirk? You could argue that it’s specific to the era. In the 1970s, before free agency, there were plenty of coaches who could get 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons out of single backs. From 1974-1979, for example, Chuck Noll and the Steelers were led by Franco Harris, hit that mark in six straight seasons.

But in the modern era, with the devaluation of the “traditional” running backs and the increase in player movement brought about by free agency, these sorts of numbers are few and far between. The only comparable situation might be in Kansas City, where Andy Reid — in his 25th season as a head coach — has a similar career coaching arc as Belichick, one that stretches back at least a quarter-century and includes two different teams and multiple titles.

However, even Reid had Jamaal Charles put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2012, 2013, and 2014 with the Chiefs. (Before that, Reid had Brian Westbrook do it in Philadelphia in 2006 and 2007.)

In New England, there are likely several things in play. There’s the fact that Tom Brady was guiding the offense for almost two decades, making it easier to cycle through backs as needed. There’s also the fact Belichick loves to lean on the idea of running-back-by-committee, often going with the hot hand as opposed to a traditional feature back approach.

“I mean, we always had a running-back-by-committee, with J.R. Redmond and Patrick Pass and Kevin Faulk,” Smith said, citing his complementary contemporaries. “Bill loves doing that.”

“Running-back-by-committee can, in some cases, limit the output at the position,” Dillon added.

After rushing for 1,040 yards last season, Stevenson has his chance to end the streak. At the start of camp, a look at the New England depth chart made it appear he was well-positioned to do it. As a result, this summer, he was confident he could pull it off, saying, “I’m very confident in myself and my line, [offensive coordinator] Bill O’Brien, and just our whole offense. I think I can do it.”

Asked the same question recently following the addition of Ezekiel Elliott, Stevenson still believes he can become the first Belichick back to go back-to-back.

“I can still do it,” he said.

Stevenson doesn’t attribute the statistical wrinkle to one overriding factor.

“I think that’s just the way the pieces fell in those instances,” Stevenson said. “I don’t think it’s really anything he’s doing as a coach. I just think that’s how the pieces fell.”

For what it’s worth, Dillon and Smith like Stevenson’s chances to break the streak this year, regardless of who is in the backfield with him.

“Stevenson and Elliott in my opinion will be a great one-two punch,” Dillon said. “They’ll push each other — in a good way — for the team.”

“I think there running game will be sneaky good this year,” Smith said. “Ezekiel Elliott is a good addition to the backfield. But I think [Rhamondre] can get it done.

“Maybe this is the year they get it, and Bill can get that one off his back.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.